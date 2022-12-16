Supply issues may continue to limit parts

Parts availability has been a concern for farmers since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, but the outlook appears to be brightening.

Global shutdowns slowed manufacturers, creating less supply for farmers who were either looking to buy new equipment or simply replace parts. Vernon Schmidt, executive vice president of the Farm Equipment Manufacturers Association, said the process is getting better, but manufacturers are still playing catch-up.

“The component supply chain has improved but is still a major problem for many of our member manufacturers,” Schmidt said. “Some have a lot full of equipment waiting on one component to ship, while others are short components, which has put a hold on even starting some production.”

Christy Goldsmith Romero, commissioner of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, said the continued lack of parts availability is evident in her visits with farmers and may affect other factors, such as price, as delays have been common.

“You can read about supply chain disruptions, but it takes on a much stronger meaning when you are standing on a farm hearing from a farmer about how a tractor part broke and there is no ability to get a replacement part,” she said in a statement to congress.

“Grain producers then have to store grain longer, and may not be able to accept additional grain from a farmer who then may have to drive longer distances to another producer, all at a time of rising fuel costs.”

While there continues to be concern, the supply chain hasn’t been as much of an issue for bigger manufacturers, Schmidt said. Smaller companies, however, are seeing more pressure.

“This will continue to be a long-term problem for the smaller manufacturers as the giant multi-national tractor manufacturers are always able to apply more pressure for delivery than smaller family-run manufacturers,” Schmidt said.

The parts supply issue has changed purchasing behavior. According to a recent survey from consulting group Mc-Kinsey & Company, there is less brand loyalty, something that may have come as a result of limited availability.

Depending on farm size, nearly 40-50% of farmers are changing their purchasing decisions, while 35% are “aggressively” looking harder for better deals on all inputs.

As the supply chain issues continue to be ironed out, the factor that needs to be addressed is labor, Schmidt said. Finding a consistent workforce in agriculture has become more difficult, and it will be tough for companies to catch up.

“Even when all of the needed components are available, all manufacturing continues to face major workforce issues,” he said. “This will continue to slow efforts to ramp up production and will likely continue to force price increases on equipment.”