Survey shows COVID’s effects on rural health

If there is a lesson from the COVID-19 pandemic, it might be that mental health could be an even bigger issue than physical health.

A survey of people in small towns and rural areas indicated that one of the biggest impacts of the pandemic was on the mental health of farmers and their neighbors.

“One of the true lasting impacts long-term may be untreated mental health issues,” says David Peters, a rural sociologist at Iowa State University who helped conduct a survey of rural residents in early 2021.

That survey, released last fall, showed a number of things, not the least of which was a divide between white rural residents and their immigrant and minority neighbors.

For white rural Iowans, the survey showed that those over 65 struggled with actual health issues, but many fared relatively well when it came to mental health. Those under 65 struggled more with mental health issues. And most of those older residents were getting vaccinated, while a larger percentage of their younger neighbors were not getting vaccinated.

As a result of that, the percentage of rural residents who were hospitalized or dying of COVID was actually higher than the number of urban Iowans who were dying or being hospitalized. As an example, the COVID-19 mortality rate per 100,000 people was 270 deaths in rural counties with a town of 2,500 people or more. In counties with no town over 2,500 people, the number went to 290.

The national rate during that same time was 225, and Iowa’s metropolitan counties recorded much lower mortality rates, more in line with the national average or below it.