Survey shows COVID’s effects on rural health

If there is a lesson from the COVID-19 pandemic, it might be that mental health could be an even bigger issue than physical health.
A survey of people in small towns and rural areas indicated that one of the biggest impacts of the pandemic was on the mental health of farmers and their neighbors.
“One of the true lasting impacts long-term may be untreated mental health issues,” says David Peters, a rural sociologist at Iowa State University who helped conduct a survey of rural residents in early 2021.
That survey, released last fall, showed a number of things, not the least of which was a divide between white rural residents and their immigrant and minority neighbors.
For white rural Iowans, the survey showed that those over 65 struggled with actual health issues, but many fared relatively well when it came to mental health. Those under 65 struggled more with mental health issues. And most of those older residents were getting vaccinated, while a larger percentage of their younger neighbors were not getting vaccinated.
As a result of that, the percentage of rural residents who were hospitalized or dying of COVID was actually higher than the number of urban Iowans who were dying or being hospitalized. As an example, the COVID-19 mortality rate per 100,000 people was 270 deaths in rural counties with a town of 2,500 people or more. In counties with no town over 2,500 people, the number went to 290.
The national rate during that same time was 225, and Iowa’s metropolitan counties recorded much lower mortality rates, more in line with the national average or below it.
Peters says stress and isolation and other factors led to increased depression and other mental health issues for the rural residents in the survey.
For non-white rural Iowans, such as immigrants working in some of the state’s livestock packing plants, the situation was different. For them, the economic impact and the direct health impact were both greater. Unlike with many of their neighbors, those people took a financial hit, Peters says. They lost jobs or were infected or couldn’t make payments.
The attitude toward COVID was substantially different in packing plant towns and in immigrant populations, he says.
Attitudes toward the government and toward health care workers also varied. Generally speaking, Peters says, rural Iowans thought their own local health care providers did a good job. Most thought local schools did a good job of dealing with COVID, though he says that attitude may have changed with some Iowans since the survey was done.
Fewer thought businesses did a good job of dealing with COVID and the health of their workers. And less than half the people polled thought that the Iowa Department of Public Health or the federal Centers for Disease Control did a good job dealing with the pandemic.
“That’s dangerous,” Peters says of the lack of confidence in public health officials.
He says the survey indicates there are some lessons to be learned from the COVID-19 pandemic and the response to it. One is clearly that mental health is a bigger part of the problem than was expected. A greater investment in mental health care could be warranted.
Another is that government officials need to make sure public health agencies are not politicized. And he says the trust in local officials likely means that state and federal officials could do a better job of humanizing their messages to the public.
Elected officials could also do more to encourage people to get vaccinated and adapt practices that would help in dealing with the pandemic.
“That’s what it takes to be a leader,” Peters says.