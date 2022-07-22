‘Sustainability’ jobs take many forms in agriculture industry

Sustainability is hot, but is it hot for graduates?

“It’s definitely out there. It’s a big buzzword with corporations,” says Mike Gaul, director of career services for the College of Agriculture at Iowa State University.

But Gaul says that while corporations are putting more emphasis on sustainability and conservation, he hasn’t seen a giant uptick in job opportunities for new graduates in those areas.

Of course, that may depend on your definition of sustainability jobs, Gaul says. There are many jobs that deal with these issues but that may not be specifically labeled.

Tom Griffiths is a farmer director for the United Soybean Board. Griffiths, who farms in Indiana, says there are many jobs with companies which are experimenting with alternative products made from agricultural commodities like soybeans. He says large corporations like Goodyear are making their materials using soybeans.

Synlawn makes an artificial grass product from soybeans. That product, he says, is providing lawns in desert areas or on rooftops of buildings to reduce runoff.

“Industry is definitely feeling the pressure (to do more in the area of sustainability). There are projects on the ground across Iowa and the country tracking and implementing sustainable practices,” says Ann Dignes, director of agronomy for Sustainable Environmental Consultants in Des Moines.

Dignes works with farmers and with companies. She says for students hoping to work in the area of sustainability, the best course is often to get some technical expertise in a related field (such as chemistry, agronomy, biology, engineering, etc.) and to determine how to apply the idea of sustainability to your area of expertise.

“Sustainability professionals come in all shapes,” says Anjali Marok, interim global responsibility leader at Corteva Agriscience. He says there are farmers, conservation specialists, agronomists, and many more.

“Demands on all these sustainability professionals are increasing,” he says. “… My advice to those interested in a career in sustainability is to pick what you’re interested in, learn it well, and choose to bring your best to the global challenges we are all facing.”

Flexibility may also be important. Gaul says two years ago the USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service hired a number of graduates. That may not be something that happens every year, but as the baby boom generation hits retirement, there may be jobs with some government agencies that open up.