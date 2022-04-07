Tax changes hold important decision for Iowa farmers

Changes to Iowa’s tax law this spring could mean a big break for retired farmers.
When lawmakers passed the tax cut legislation and Gov. Kim Reynolds signed it into law March 1, most of the attention was about the phased-in cut of the state’s income tax rate from a highest rate of 8.53% now down to a flat rate of 3.9% in 2026. That will start with a cut to 6% in 2023.
There was much discussion of whether the state was using federal COVID funds to finance a long-term tax cut that could impact state revenues in the future.
But the new legislation also ends the state taxation of much retirement income, and it includes a section regarding farmland rental income.
Kristine Tidgren, director of the Center for Agricultural Law and Taxation at Iowa State University, says the new law gives farmers several options when it comes to how to handle their retirement income, but many retired farmers will need to make a decision on the right course of action for their own personal finances.
A key piece of the new law is the idea that beginning in 2023 the state won’t tax retirement income. In the past, the state did not tax Social Security income and did not tax the first $6,000 of other retirement income, such as a pension or a payment from a 401K or an IPERS payment for state employees. The new law eliminates that $6,000 limit, meaning that for many individuals, retirement income will not be taxed by the state, though it may be taxed by the federal government.
But lawmakers decided that might leave out farmers who depend on farmland rental income as their retirement income. With that in mind, they said farmers aged 55 or older who owned their land and materially participated in the farm operation for at least 10 years may elect to exclude cash rent or crop share income from Iowa taxable income. This election begins in 2023.
But there are exceptions. For example, the law says that the exclusion does not apply if the rental income is flowing through an entity to the individual farmer. Although the Iowa Department of Revenue will clarify the specific rules, it does appear, for example, that if the retired farmer receives the rental income from land owned by a partnership, the income exclusion will not apply.
“That’s a concern,” Tidgren says.
There is another twist. Instead of electing to have rental income excluded from Iowa taxation, retired farmers can instead choose an Iowa capital gain deduction when they sell their farm assets. Under the new law that deduction applies to gain from the sale of farmland and from the sale of dairy and breeding livestock held by retired farmers.
But farmers must choose. They either elect to exclude rental income beginning in 2023, which means no capital deduction down the road if they sell, or they forego the rental income exclusion and preserve their ability to take a capital gain deduction in the future. They cannot do both.
There is also some concern about how either of these items impact beginning farmer programs and the entrance of young farmers into the business.
The new law holds the potential to benefit farmers, but there are still some details that are unknown and there are important decisions that farmers will need to make after discussions with their attorneys and tax specialists, Tidgren says.