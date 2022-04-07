Tax changes hold important decision for Iowa farmers

Changes to Iowa’s tax law this spring could mean a big break for retired farmers.

When lawmakers passed the tax cut legislation and Gov. Kim Reynolds signed it into law March 1, most of the attention was about the phased-in cut of the state’s income tax rate from a highest rate of 8.53% now down to a flat rate of 3.9% in 2026. That will start with a cut to 6% in 2023.

There was much discussion of whether the state was using federal COVID funds to finance a long-term tax cut that could impact state revenues in the future.

But the new legislation also ends the state taxation of much retirement income, and it includes a section regarding farmland rental income.

Kristine Tidgren, director of the Center for Agricultural Law and Taxation at Iowa State University, says the new law gives farmers several options when it comes to how to handle their retirement income, but many retired farmers will need to make a decision on the right course of action for their own personal finances.

A key piece of the new law is the idea that beginning in 2023 the state won’t tax retirement income. In the past, the state did not tax Social Security income and did not tax the first $6,000 of other retirement income, such as a pension or a payment from a 401K or an IPERS payment for state employees. The new law eliminates that $6,000 limit, meaning that for many individuals, retirement income will not be taxed by the state, though it may be taxed by the federal government.