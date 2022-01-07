Tax cuts on legislature’s list could shift burden

Tax cuts appear to be on the agenda when the Iowa legislature convenes next week, and while many Iowa agricultural leaders would welcome cuts, they are also interested in other things.

“First off, there are some dollars there,” says Iowa Cattlemen’s Association Chief Executive Officer Matt Deppe. “That’s good and challenging at the same time.”

The good thing is that there could be the possibility of funding for new programs or increasing funding for important programs, Deppe says. And tax reform could be a good thing. On the other side of the coin, some types of tax cuts could put more pressure on local governments or property taxes, and that could hurt farmers.

Republican legislative leaders said in December they plan to look at large tax cuts, and some have said they would like to reduce or completely eliminate the state’s income tax. Democrats, who have relatively little power in the Republican-

controlled legislature, have said they would prefer targeted tax cuts aimed at low and middle- income families and small businesses. They have also said a significant part of the state’s present budget surplus was due to a large influx of one-time money from the federal government in the form of COVID aid.

The idea of totally eliminating the income tax concerns Iowa Farmers Union President Aaron Lehman.

“It’s a huge chunk of money,” Lehman says. “My concern is that it would be a shift in tax burden.”