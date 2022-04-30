Teacher trainer brings ag, coaching experience to career

It makes sense that Jon Davis teaches future agriculture teachers.

Davis spent three decades as a high school agriculture teacher, sometimes working on the side teaching a college class, before he moved over to become a full-time instructor at Iowa State University. A few months ago he was awarded the Golden Owl.

“I was honored to be one of the teachers to receive the award,” Davis says.

The Golden Owl is an award for teachers sponsored by Nationwide Insurance. Winners are nominated by their peers. For Davis to get the award probably wasn’t a surprise for the many people he has taught or worked with over the years.

“The thing about being a teacher,” he says, “is that we have the ability to affect a lot of people.”

That makes the profession both rewarding and challenging, he explains. Teachers can have a tremendous impact, but a lot of responsibility comes with that gift. One of the lessons he passes on to his college students who want to become teachers is one he learned outside the classroom.

“I coached football for 25 years,” he says. “Every athlete deserves to be coached. Our obligation as a teacher is to teach everyone where they are at.”

Not every student is created the same, he explains. Not every athlete has the same talent. But all can learn and improve. The teacher’s job is more than passing on facts. It is helping each student develop skills.

For Davis, the journey began on a farm not far from Ames. He graduated from Iowa State University and began teaching agriculture at Ventura High School in northern Iowa in 1990. A couple years later he moved to Gilbert, just outside of Ames, where he taught for many years. That also gave him the chance to work on the family farm just a few miles away.

“I began with six students at Gilbert,” he says. “There were 160 in FFA when I left. It’s a very strong, supportive community.”

That growth reflects what has happened with FFA and with agricultural education in that time, he adds. After the 1980s, enrollment in agricultural programs at both the high school and college level had declined. Programs were shutting down.

Since then there has been strong growth, in part because educators at both levels realized that their job wasn’t just to teach farm kids how to farm, but to teach all kinds of students about all aspects of agriculture. Accounting and horticulture and technology all became part of the curriculum. Urban students were welcomed.

Today, Davis teaches a class in power mechanics and another in teaching methods. His students come from all backgrounds. Some of the mechanics students are majoring in other things but want to get a hands-on lesson. The teaching methods class is more closely aimed at future agriculture teachers.

He says the transition from teaching at the high school level to the college level has been a good one. And he says it is fun to teach future teachers.

“It’s exciting,” he says. “I think educators are in the profession because they like to learn.”

It’s also a bit exciting because his family has followed in his footsteps. He and his wife, Penny, have three children. Their daughter, Elizabeth, is a nurse. Their eldest son, Adam, is a high school agriculture teacher. And the youngest son, Eric, is presently student teaching.

“You know,” he says. “The candy-wrapper of all this is that (as a teacher) you have the ability to interact with kids.”

