Tech on display at expo, but shortages still hurt equipment

DES MOINES, Iowa — A crowd of farmers descended on Des Moines to open February, with high grain prices boosting the atmosphere at the Iowa Ag Expo. Equipment manufacturers were just as happy to greet them.

At the annual show, new technology and equipment were on hand for those looking to see what’s coming in agriculture, with companies focused on making life easier for farmers. While automation may not be at the point where it will allow farmers to simply watch from a hill as the equipment does the work, it aims to simplify the process for anyone rolling through a field.

“It makes it so there can be an inexperienced operator in the driver’s seat of this combine and have the same performance as an experienced operator,” said Ryan Husa with New Holland. “If an owner has a large fleet, he can’t necessarily be in the driver’s seat anymore as much. There’s a lot going on. But they can have a hired hand run it and it allows them to operate it at peak performance.”

Husa said the recent difficulties finding qualified agricultural labor has made simplification even more important.

That user-friendly mentality has driven John Deere as well, as Van Wall Equipment representative Scott Meldrum said. Once that is achieved, the focus is then on speed, particularly in planters. But he said that speed can’t come at a cost of quality.

“The thing to remember is high-speed planting is an added benefit, but they need to be high-accuracy planters,” Meldrum said. “Everything we are talking about really goes toward accuracy and efficiency. The same is in combines — we can get a lot of bushels per hour in the machine, but we don’t want to lose bushels. We can’t lose kernels from the header to the grain tank.”