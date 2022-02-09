Tech on display at expo, but shortages still hurt equipment

DES MOINES, Iowa — A crowd of farmers descended on Des Moines to open February, with high grain prices boosting the atmosphere at the Iowa Ag Expo. Equipment manufacturers were just as happy to greet them.
At the annual show, new technology and equipment were on hand for those looking to see what’s coming in agriculture, with companies focused on making life easier for farmers. While automation may not be at the point where it will allow farmers to simply watch from a hill as the equipment does the work, it aims to simplify the process for anyone rolling through a field.
“It makes it so there can be an inexperienced operator in the driver’s seat of this combine and have the same performance as an experienced operator,” said Ryan Husa with New Holland. “If an owner has a large fleet, he can’t necessarily be in the driver’s seat anymore as much. There’s a lot going on. But they can have a hired hand run it and it allows them to operate it at peak performance.”
Husa said the recent difficulties finding qualified agricultural labor has made simplification even more important.
That user-friendly mentality has driven John Deere as well, as Van Wall Equipment representative Scott Meldrum said. Once that is achieved, the focus is then on speed, particularly in planters. But he said that speed can’t come at a cost of quality.
“The thing to remember is high-speed planting is an added benefit, but they need to be high-accuracy planters,” Meldrum said. “Everything we are talking about really goes toward accuracy and efficiency. The same is in combines — we can get a lot of bushels per hour in the machine, but we don’t want to lose bushels. We can’t lose kernels from the header to the grain tank.”
Where things aren’t so simple is acquiring the actual equipment.
Meldrum said one of the first questions he was getting from visitors at the show was about supply shortages that have been plaguing many industries. He said John Deere and other companies are working through these issues, and they haven’t let it stop technological advancements.
When looking for new equipment, get it ordered now, Meldrum said.
“Don’t come in and want to put all new field cultivator sweeps on April 1,” he said. “Figure out ahead of time what you are going to need. Inspect your combine now. We have nine months to get the parts, but if there’s a failure in the field, there could be issues getting stuff on short notice.”
Husa said New Holland is exploring all avenues to cut down any shortages and delays. When waiting on parts, he understands it can be tough, but patience may be key this season.
“Everybody’s dealing with the same problems,” Husa said. “If a customer is waiting on a machine for multiple months it can be frustrating, but it’s been crazy times. Part shortages and inventory shortages are tough for everybody.”
Meldrum said the major issues are seen in the large ag equipment, like combines, but smaller equipment such as tractors or equipment for livestock operations are often available in a much shorter timeframe.
“While we may not have access to all the large ag pieces we want, we can get them but it just takes a bit longer,” he said. “The technology shortage — that’s going to be an ongoing thing for the foreseeable future, but we are seeing parts availability improving.”