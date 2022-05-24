Terry Reilly who helped start IFT retires as publisher

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Months before the first issue of Iowa Farmer Today rolled off the press in September 1984, a small group of staffers began to lay the groundwork for the new weekly publication.

Among that group was Terry Reilly, a 24-year-old sales representative.

“I started selling ads in July before the first issue came out,” he says. “Even though we hadn’t published an issue, we knew what we wanted to be, and that was a weekly newspaper dedicated to the Iowa farmer.”

Reilly worked his way up to sales manager, associate publisher and publisher. After nearly 38 years with IFT, Reilly retired May 20 as the last person remaining from the original staff.

He grew up on a diversified farm near Ryan in Delaware County, Iowa. Reilly graduated in 1982 from Central College in Pella, Iowa, joining Iowa Farmer Today two years later.

At that time, the farm crisis was beginning to sink its teeth into the rural community. A look back at IFT headlines from the mid-1980s include references to falling land prices and calls to the Rural Concerns hotline.

“The economy was so bad back then,” Reilly says. “The farm crisis was really raging, and things were pretty tough.

“But I think the fact that we started in a down time in the economy helped us connect with farmers and advertisers, so when times were good again, we were already a known commodity. We had a good plan, and the (Cedar Rapids) Gazette stuck with us.”

IFT was owned by the Gazette until it was sold to Lee Enterprises in 2004. In addition to Iowa Farmer Today, IFT Publications includes Missouri Farmer Today, Illinois Farmer Today and Midwest Marketer.

Change is a constant in agriculture, and Reilly points to the consolidation of the industry as a major development during his career.

“We have fewer seed and manufacturing companies serving fewer farmers who are covering the same number of acres,” he says.

Those changes include how information is delivered.

“In 1987, we were the first farm publication to be printed with soy ink,” Reilly says. “That was a pretty big deal. Our publications continue to use state-of-the-art technology.”

He also points to IFT’s willingness to help farmers when necessary, citing the “Lift a Fork, Buy More Pork” program started in 1997, when hog prices were around $8 per hundredweight.

Investing in youth has also been a priority, Reilly says, specifically the publications’ support of FFA and 4-H programs.

He says IFT and its sister publications have become a part of the Midwest’s farming family.

“I was at a show a few years ago and a young family walked by our booth, and not long after the lady came back and thanked us for producing IFT because it was the only publication they could afford,” Reilly says. “We’ve been there for their successes and their challenges.”

Most of all, Reilly says he is proud to have been a part of IFT Publications and its staff.

“We’ve always had great people here, and it’s been a group effort,” he says. “I’m proud of this product we’ve created together.”

Reilly says he and his wife Carla hope to do some traveling and spend more time with family down the road. He says while his time at IFT is done, the future looks bright.

“We are strong and we are moving forward both in print and digital,” Reilly says. “I think we’re in a great position to stay strong and continue to be an important part of the ag industry.”

Leadership change

Matt Meyers serves as president of Lee Agri-Media and will now directly oversee Iowa Farmer Today, Missouri Farmer Today, Illinois Farmer Today and Midwest Marketer.

Based in Madison, Wisconsin, Meyers has been with Lee Agri-Media for four years and has worked closely with Terry Reilly and IFT Publications. He is a native of Iowa and his family still farms in southeast Iowa. In his role with IFT, he will help oversee the daily activities of the sales and editorial team.

