Time management key to diverse farms

When putting together a financial portfolio, diversification is a word that is often used for risk management. By not “putting all eggs in one basket,” you can protect against unexpected events. When it comes to farming, diversification can work the same way.
Dean Meyer, a farmer in Lyon County in northwest Iowa, has a row crop operation as well as a wean-to-finish hog barn and cattle finishing feedlot. He said with some of the higher-priced land in the state, by being diverse, the family can keep adding value.
“It definitely takes more management,” Meyer said. “We are trying to price inputs on the grain operation and manage how we are going to do that. Then there’s the livestock operation where you manage the feedlot and work on the lowest cost feed inputs.”
Meyer said they had been running their crop and livestock operations as a whole in past years. Sometimes that meant taking from one aspect and giving to another. His focus now is to make each operation profitable independently. That has been tougher in recent times, when corn was below cost of production, Meyer said.
“We feel each one has got to stand on their own,” Meyer said. “We can’t be subsidizing one with the other or that’s going to bleed us to death. Each enterprise has to pay its way.”
Meyer said right now the feedlot aspect of their operation takes the most capital, but they have been looking at different ways to make things run more efficiently. That includes examining how they source their calves and finding ways to eliminate risk in the process between raising the cattle and delivering them to the packers.
For the pork part of the equation, he and a group of producers bought into ownership of a packing plant, an old Hormel plant in Fremont, Nebraska, to help with their operation. Ultimately, Meyer said, it’s about having control and knowing how to manage feed costs so there isn’t too much fluctuation.
“It used to be where we would hit home runs, and then you lost money for a while,” Meyer said. “We still like to hit home runs, but you have to manage risk in between, otherwise we won’t be in business.”
Home runs have been harder to find for some younger farmers, said Iowa State Extension farm management specialist Charles Brown, as the cost of simply getting started is tough to swallow. This is particularly true for first-generation farmers. That has led to more new farmers leaning into livestock first and trying to add grain later.
“The cost of getting into a grain operation, buying farmland and machinery, is very capital intensive,” Brown said. “However, they may be able to get into a livestock operation and do some niche marketing for a lower cost than a grain operation.”
For niche marketing, Brown said those operators are looking toward grass-fed beef or range-fed pork — markets that might be more stable than general commodity markets.
An added benefit for diversification is being able to be carbon friendly and sustainable, Meyer said. His operation uses very little commercial fertilizer on fields due to livestock manure they already have on hand. They also use their corn for ethanol and byproducts for feed, creating a renewable cycle.
“It’s an extremely sustainable circle we are working with,” Meyer said. “We really like to toot that horn because we are in a time where carbon credits and sustainability are big buzzwords, and I don’t think we as farmers toot our horn loud enough on how carbon friendly we really are here.”
Finances are the key to making any operation run, but managing the time that goes into running a crop and livestock operation simultaneously is a major undertaking for sustainability and mental health as well. For those looking add diversity, time will be at a premium, Brown said.
“We aren’t talking just eight hours a day,” Brown said. “It might be that in an off-farm job and then another 4-5 hours on the farm. Younger farmers might be willing to put in those hours until they get to a point where they don’t have to have an off-farm job anymore.”
With diversification, Meyer credited his family for keeping everything tied together.
“I have three boys involved in the operation, as well as my wife and daughter-in-law,” Meyer said. “You always have to be looking back at the big picture. We can get bogged down but we have to remind each other to see where we are going.”