Time management key to diverse farms

When putting together a financial portfolio, diversification is a word that is often used for risk management. By not “putting all eggs in one basket,” you can protect against unexpected events. When it comes to farming, diversification can work the same way.

Dean Meyer, a farmer in Lyon County in northwest Iowa, has a row crop operation as well as a wean-to-finish hog barn and cattle finishing feedlot. He said with some of the higher-priced land in the state, by being diverse, the family can keep adding value.

“It definitely takes more management,” Meyer said. “We are trying to price inputs on the grain operation and manage how we are going to do that. Then there’s the livestock operation where you manage the feedlot and work on the lowest cost feed inputs.”

Meyer said they had been running their crop and livestock operations as a whole in past years. Sometimes that meant taking from one aspect and giving to another. His focus now is to make each operation profitable independently. That has been tougher in recent times, when corn was below cost of production, Meyer said.

“We feel each one has got to stand on their own,” Meyer said. “We can’t be subsidizing one with the other or that’s going to bleed us to death. Each enterprise has to pay its way.”

Meyer said right now the feedlot aspect of their operation takes the most capital, but they have been looking at different ways to make things run more efficiently. That includes examining how they source their calves and finding ways to eliminate risk in the process between raising the cattle and delivering them to the packers.