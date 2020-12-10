Tom Vilsack in line to lead USDA

Call it déjà vu.

Former Iowa Governor Tom Vilsack, who served as Secretary of Agriculture for eight years under President Barack Obama, is going back to the USDA.

President-elect Joe Biden has nominated Vilsack to lead the agency.

While there is some opposition to the move, most in Iowa and around the Midwest praised it.

“Having an Iowan in that role is absolutely a positive for the state,” says Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig, a Republican. “And Tom Vilsack can hit the ground running.”

Vilsack, a Democrat, was expected to be named to the position by President-elect Joe Biden, who worked with Vilsack during the Obama administration. The move was seen by many as a compromise between the traditional farm interests and the more liberal urban wing of the Democratic Party.

Early speculation had focused on former North Dakota Senator Heidi Heitkamp and Ohio Representative Marcia Fudge to lead the agency. Heitkamp is a relatively conservative Democrat who has focused more on commodity programs and traditional agriculture, while Fudge, an African-American, has generally been linked more with the food and rural economic development side of USDA during her time on the House Agriculture Committee.

Fudge is now expected to be named Secretary of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).

The pick may offer Democrats a chance to move ahead on issues such as climate change while still improving their relationship with rural voters who have drifted away from the party, according to former Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Patty Judge, who worked with Vilsack on an effort to improve Democratic standing in rural areas.