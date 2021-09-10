Town promotes jobs, quality of life to attract youth

If young people choose to make their home in Orange City, the northwest Iowa community is going to do its best to provide employment.

This community of just over 6,100 is perhaps best known for its Dutch heritage and annual tulip festival. But over the past few years, it has actively attracted new business, working with both national companies and local entrepreneurs.

“Keeping young people here and bringing them back has been a priority for us,” says Mike Hofman, executive director of the Orange City Chamber of Commerce.

Three years ago, the community launched Vibrant Life, a program designed to highlight Orange City and its assets.

“It’s a campaign that really showcases why small-town life is so good,” Hofman says.

In 2020, the city used a more targeted social media campaign to help bring young people to the Sioux County community.

“We targeted larger cities, touting Orange City as a safer community with the benefits of small-town life,” Hofman says. “With today’s technology, a lot of people can work from anywhere. They don’t have to stay in the big city.”

Many of the new businesses are connected to existing companies such as Diamond Vogel.

“We have a pretty good variety of businesses that are off-shoots of what we already had,” Hofman says, adding that list includes businesses creating items destined for space flight. “We focus on auxiliary businesses that can help those we have.”

A larger number of Americans are working from home, partially because of COVID-19 restrictions, but also in part due to better internet services.