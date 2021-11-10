Trade leaders see EU roadblocks ahead

Trade continues to be an important issue for American agriculture, but negotiations offer challenges, according to a panel of trade experts.
Right now, all trade discussion starts with China, according to Gregg Doud, former chief agricultural trade negotiator in the Trump administration. During a Nov. 3 panel discussion sponsored by the North American Agricultural Journalists, he said negotiations with China that led to the Phase 1 agreement addressed 57 structural issues and led to a dramatic increase in U.S. agricultural sales to China.
Some of those increases were certainly due to the discovery of African swine fever in the Chinese hog population, which in turn led to a dramatic change in pork production in China. But Doud argues that the increase in agricultural trade has been “remarkable.”
Ted McKinney, CEO for the National Association of State Departments of Agriculture, was also at the USDA during the Trump administration. He said the United States-Mexico-
Canada Agreement (USMCA)
was beneficial. Although it was primarily an update to the North American Free Trade Agreement, he said he is thrilled with the results.
Mike Gifford, former chief agricultural trade negotiator for Canada, said both NAFTA and USMCA have worked well for all three countries involved, but stressed that every major political party in Canada still supports some form of supply management in that country. And he said a number of agricultural exporting nations felt they were side-swiped by the U.S.-China agreement.
All three agree challenges remain in regards to reform of the World Trade Organization and trade with Europe.
India has blocked many reform efforts at the WTO, Doud said. But he and McKinney and Gifford all say efforts to reform the WTO should continue, and that the idea of multilateral agreements shouldn’t be abandoned.
The Trump administration moved away from multilateral agreements and toward bilateral agreements with some success and some failure. Doud and McKinney both say the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP), which was negotiated during the Obama administration, was imperfect but had some good things. Unfortunately, they say, even before Trump stepped away from that agreement it was clear it didn’t have the votes to pass in Congress at that time.
The move by Europe away from GMOs and toward organics through its proposed Farm to Fork program is not a good one for trade, McKinney said.
USDA Sec. Tom Vilsack has said he is trying to encourage other countries to join the United States in a coalition for productivity growth to counter the EU’s Farm to Fork sustainability strategy.
“I’m thrilled Secretary (Tom) Vilsack has provided an alternative,” McKinney says.
He also says Field to Fork would reduce agricultural production in the European Union and would increase hunger issues.