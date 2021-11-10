Trade leaders see EU roadblocks ahead

Trade continues to be an important issue for American agriculture, but negotiations offer challenges, according to a panel of trade experts.

Right now, all trade discussion starts with China, according to Gregg Doud, former chief agricultural trade negotiator in the Trump administration. During a Nov. 3 panel discussion sponsored by the North American Agricultural Journalists, he said negotiations with China that led to the Phase 1 agreement addressed 57 structural issues and led to a dramatic increase in U.S. agricultural sales to China.

Some of those increases were certainly due to the discovery of African swine fever in the Chinese hog population, which in turn led to a dramatic change in pork production in China. But Doud argues that the increase in agricultural trade has been “remarkable.”

Ted McKinney, CEO for the National Association of State Departments of Agriculture, was also at the USDA during the Trump administration. He said the United States-Mexico-

Canada Agreement (USMCA)

was beneficial. Although it was primarily an update to the North American Free Trade Agreement, he said he is thrilled with the results.

Mike Gifford, former chief agricultural trade negotiator for Canada, said both NAFTA and USMCA have worked well for all three countries involved, but stressed that every major political party in Canada still supports some form of supply management in that country. And he said a number of agricultural exporting nations felt they were side-swiped by the U.S.-China agreement.