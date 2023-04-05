Mary Ewoldt’s grandfather, Lester Kolpin, purchased this pickup in 1948 for a little over $2,000 in Storm Lake, Iowa. Her father, Wendell Ewoldt, purchased it from her grandfather.
After many trips with “the old gal,” affectionately known as “the puddle jumper,” she went into storage at Mary’s parents farm.
“In August 2011 we rolled her out of my dad’s Morton building and the process began of refurbishing her back to original,” Mary Ewoldt said. “My husband Gail Gebers did a lot of the work, and we hired various contractors. Gail’s pride and joy is the walnut truck bed. She still has the original 216 motor, so she is not going to win any races, but she starts right up! We all love her and all the wonderful memories we have of our loved ones driving her.”