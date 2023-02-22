The 56th annual Triumph of Agriculture Exposition will be held March 1-2 at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, 10th and Capitol Avenue, just off Interstate 480.
The Farm and Ranch Machinery Show will once again be filled with the latest agricultural innovations, equipment and supplies with displays for farmers and ranchers to meet experts all on one level of over 100,000 square feet in CHI Health Center. Admission is free.
Exhibits are open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday.
Since 1967, the Triumph of Ag Expo has provided an opportunity before spring planting to save time and money, improve operations, yields, safety, efficiency and find the latest solutions.
The Triumph of Agriculture Exposition would like to thank all American farmers that have served in the Armed Services. The 2023 expo will highlight stories of those that put their lives on the line and continue that spirit of service in new ways that includes putting food on tables every day.
This person not only served in the Armed Services but chose a career in farming, and contributed to the betterment of our farm community.
The expo organizers, along with the Center for Rural Affairs, are accepting nominations of deserving persons for this new special recognition. Nominate someone you feel deserving of the Veterans in Farming Award at showofficeonline.com/triumph/.
New features include a designated area showcasing innovations in farming.
“It’s an excellent opportunity to see all types of short-line farm equipment, new products, labor and time saving ideas all under one roof,” says Mike Mancuso, the show’s producer. “The Triumph of Ag Expo is the best place for farmers to find answers for what they do control while taking advantage of the new technologies with hands-on experience.”
The 2023 show will offer expanded educational sessions on hot topics with industry experts. They include:
- Managing the Risk of Conservation Implementation — conservation practices, such as cover crops and relay cropping, are good for soil health. However, the risks associated with implementing a new practice can leave some farmers hesitant to act. Join for a presentation and discussion on how to manage these risks, including cost-share opportunities and federal crop insurance. Presented by: Kalee Olson, policy associate, with the Center for Rural Affairs
- Disruptors in the World of Agriculture: What to Watch and What to Do — join the discussion about some ag trends and silent disruptors faced in production ag today. Doug Johnson will be talking about some very thought challenging issues we need to be watching like ESG, climate, lab raised meat, worker shortage and consumer sentiment, as well as, some opportunities to help ensure the future sustainability of your farm. Be sure to bring a pen or pencil because there’s homework on the spot. Presented by: Doug Johnson of Moody’s Analytics
The show will include tillage equipment, planters, monitor and control systems, soil testing equipment, mowers, cattle chutes, augers, fertilizers, various seed hybrids, feeders, tanks and pumps, hay moving and handling equipment, plows, combines, computers and software, tractors, and many more agricultural products and services for today’s farmers and ranchers.