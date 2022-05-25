Two primary contests garner interest in Iowa

When Iowa voters go to the polls for the June 7 primary vote, most races will be uncontested, but a few could get interesting.

For Democrats, the headline race is the one to decide who gets to face longtime Republican U.S. Sen. Charles Grassley. For Republicans, the big one appears to be the race to decide who challenges two-term Democratic Rep. Cindy Axne.

“Those are the two big ones,” says Dennis Goldford, a political scientist at Drake University in Des Moines.

There is no presidential race in 2022, but there are a Senate race, four U.S. House races and a gubernatorial race. In a number of them there is really only one candidate in each party, so the primary will be little more than a footnote.

That is not the case in the two aforementioned situations.

Agriculture hasn’t been a big topic of discussion in the primary season, according to Aaron Lehman, president of the Iowa Farmers Union. In most Iowa elections, candidates from both parties express strong support for agriculture. This year there is likely to eventually be some discussion of the economy and agricultural competition, Lehman says.

And the push by Gov. Kim Reynolds, a Republican, to move some state money from public to private schools has some opposition in rural areas that could become a hot topic in the fall.

But right now Reynolds is unopposed in the primary. Her Democratic opponent in the fall will be Deidre DeJear, who is also running unopposed in her primary.

The Senate race could get interesting. Grassley is 88 and will be 89 before Election Day, so there was some discussion of whether he would run again this time around. If he wins, he would be 95 at the end of his six-year term. He is opposed by state legislator Jim Carlin of Sioux City in the Republican primary, but Goldford says nobody expects that to be a close race.

Three Democrats are vying for the chance to face Grassley this fall. Abby Finkenauer grew up in the Dubuque area and now lives in Cedar Rapids. She was elected to the U.S. House of Representatives in a close race in 2018 but lost to Republican Ashley Hinson in 2020. Retired admiral Mike Franken grew up on a farm in western Iowa before heading to Nebraska to college and spending four decades in the Navy. Glenn Hurst is a party activist and local official from Minden in western Iowa.

“She (Finkenauer) is young, which is helpful, but this is an older state,” Goldford says.

Since Finkenauer only served one term in the House, it’s still an open question how much momentum that gives her. Franken, he says, has an interesting biography and some Democrats think he is someone who could garner votes in rural Iowa.

“It’s an interesting race,” he says.

The other big one is in the 3rd House District, where Axne has served two terms. Three Republicans are vying for the chance to meet her in the fall. They are state legislator Zach Nunn of Bondurant, Gary Leffler of West Des Moines, and Nicole Hasso of Johnston. Nunn cites his experience in the Air Force while Hasso talks about race and opportunity and Leffler is known for driving a patriotic tractor.

Redistricting changed Iowa’s districts this year. In the new 1st District, the Republican incumbent is Mariannette Miller- Meeks, who was elected by six votes over her Democratic opponent in 2020. Her Democratic opponent this time around looks to be Christina Bohannan. In the 2nd District the Republican incumbent, Ashley Hinson, is also just finishing her first term. Her Democratic opponent will be Liz Mathis. In the 4th District, first-term Republican Randy Feenstra will face Democrat Ryan Melton in the fall.

In the statewide races, Republican Secretary of State Mike Naig is unopposed in the primary as is his Democratic opponent John Norwood.

There are primaries in a couple of the statewide races. Republican Secretary of State Paul Pate will face one of two possible Democratic opponents in the fall. Joel Miller of Robins and Eric Van Lancker of Clinton are facing off in that primary.

Democratic State Auditor Rob Sand will face one of two Republican challengers in the fall. Todd Halbur of Clive and Mary Ann Hanusa of Council Bluffs are facing off in that primary.

