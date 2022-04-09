Two tiny Iowa utilities thrive on long-time local expertise

WEBSTER CITY, Iowa (AP) — Pleasant Hill Community Line's most recent annual report says a lot about 87-year-old Leonard Rotschafer's three decades at the small electric cooperative in northwest Iowa.
General manager: Leonard Rotschafer.
Customer relations and complaints: Leonard Rotschafer.
Accounts payable: Leonard Rotschafer.
“He does everything,” said Jim Cisco, Pleasant Hill's board president, laughing. “He's unbelievable.”
Pleasant Hill Community Line provides power to about 120 farmers, families and businesses in the rural area south of Webster City, according to the Des Moines Register.
Its residential electric costs rank 38th lowest in the state, based on an analysis of 181 rural cooperatives, municipal and investor-owned utilities by Jim Martin-Schramm, a Winneshiek Energy District board member in northeast Iowa.
That's better than the two big investor-owned utilities serving Iowa: MidAmerican Energy ranks 41st, and Alliant Energy, 178th, the analysis shows.
“We run with volunteers. We have no vehicles. No employees. No office,” Cisco said, adding that Rotschafer contracts with the board to read the co-op's meters, so “our overhead is pretty low.”
Boone Valley Electric Cooperative, which vies each year with Pleasant Hill as the state's smallest electric provider with about 130 customers, does even better, with the state's 19th-lowest residential rates.
Like Rotschafer, Boone Valley's Curtis Meinke fills several roles at the cooperative in rural Humboldt County, about 40 miles north of the Pleasant Hill cooperative’s service area.
Meinke and his wife, Karla, read meters in 20-below-zero snowstorms and 100-degree heat. They've fielded outage calls during a funeral and while on vacation.
Boone Valley's service area includes the first home in Iowa to receive electricity under the 1936 Rural Electrification Act. The New Deal legislation provided loans that helped accelerate the co-op movement, in which farm communities banded together to establish electrical systems in areas too sparsely populated to draw commercial providers.
“There's a lot of history here,” said Meinke, who farms and runs a trucking business as well as working part-time for the cooperative.
Being small helps the cooperatives with maintenance, according to their leaders.
Rotschafer and Cisco visually inspect Pleasant Hill's electric lines and poles every three months; the Meinkes inspect Boone's every month. Rotschafer is especially good at spotting poles or lines that need repair, Cisco said, most likely because the octogenarian worked for a telephone company for 42 years.
“He can spot a pole needing repair a mile away,” Cisco said. “He can see a dangling wire, a tree branch. He knows each pole by name.”