In most election years, the results for Iowa’s congressional races are not exactly a mystery. The list is generally made up of four incumbents and four challengers who have very little chance of winning.
That is not the case in 2020. One incumbent is retiring. Another lost in a primary. The two remaining incumbents are just finishing their first terms.
That has led to more advertising — especially more negative advertising.
“It’s enough to drive you to drink,” says Drake University political scientist Dennis Goldford, who has been watching Iowa campaigns for over 30 years.
Agricultural leaders on both sides of the political aisle say they are watching these House elections and are looking at issues ranging from taxes and regulation to trade and ethanol.
Iowa Farm Bureau President Craig Hill says regulation and items such as the Waters of the United States are important issues. Trade is also a big deal. Iowa Farmers Union President Aaron Heley Lehman says ethanol waivers and rural infrastructure, as well as anti-trust law, are major issues.
There are new faces and some interesting match-ups in the four U.S. House races.
1st District
In Iowa’s 1st district, representing the northeastern quadrant of the state, first-term incumbent Abby Finkenauer of Dubuque is facing Republican state legislator and former television anchorwoman Ashley Hinson.
Finkenauer is 31 and Hinson is 37. Two years ago, Finkenauer defeated two-term Republican incumbent Rod Blum. Since then she has worked hard to get the support of farmers and won an endorsement from the Iowa Corn Growers Association this time around.
2nd District
Longtime Congressman Dave Loebsack announced last year that he was retiring, opening this southeastern Iowa seat up. The two major candidates are Democrat Rita Hart and Republican Mariannette Miller-Meeks.
Miller-Meeks, a Republican, has some name recognition in the district since this is the fourth time she has been a candidate for the office. She lost to Loebsack in 2008, 2010 and 2014. A veteran and an ophthalmologist, she spent several years heading the Iowa Department of Public Health and in 2018 she was elected to the state senate. She is 65.
Hart, 63, is a teacher and farm wife who spent some years in the state senate before running for lieutenant governor in 2018. The state’s major agriculture groups have not endorsed anyone in this race. Hart’s ads tout her rural background and farmer status.
3rd District
This is a rematch. David Young, 52, a Republican, represented the district for two terms before losing to Cindy Axne in 2018. He spent most of his career working on congressional staffs in Washington, D.C., before running for Congress in 2014. Axne, 55, was in private business for most of her career before she defeated Young in 2018. Both candidates have served on the House Agriculture Committee. Both received endorsements from the Iowa Corn Growers Association.
“Axne has worked the district hard,” Goldford says, pointing out that while Young won 15 of 16 counties last time around he didn’t do so by wide margins. Since the 16th county is Polk, containing Des Moines, that county contains a majority of the population for the entire district.
4th District
This is the most Republican-leaning district in the state, covering most of northwest Iowa. But even in this district, voters decided to make a change from Steve King, a conservative Republican known for controversial statements, who represented the district for the past 18 years. King’s controversies led to him being denied committee assignments from GOP leaders and he lost the Republican primary to State Senator Randy Feenstra. Feenstra’s Democratic opponent is J.D. Scholten.
“Feenstra is a non-inflammatory King,” Goldford says — as conservative as King, but not as inclined to make controversial statements.
Sioux County native Feenstra served as city administrator of Hull before becoming county treasurer and then a legislator. He has been endorsed by the ICGA and the Farm Bureau.
Scholten grew up in Sioux City and was a college and professional baseball player before becoming a paralegal. He ran for this office two years ago and surprised many people by nearly upsetting King. He has run a positive campaign, stressing the need to work together, to invest in rural infrastructure and the problem of concentration in agricultural processing.