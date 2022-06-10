University clubs bring students together around shared interests

When there are thousands and thousands of students at a university, it can sometimes be difficult to make friends or find a niche. That’s where many clubs come into play.

“I just looked and there are 900 student clubs on campus,” says retired Iowa State University rural sociologist Paul Lasley. “I think that shows the wide diversity of interest and creativity of the students.”

The situation is similar on other campuses. Those clubs sometimes have unusual names. Well known agricultural names on some campuses include “Block and Bridle” and “HoofN’Horn,” both of which are aimed at animal science majors. At Illinois there is the “My Little Pony” club or the Procraftinators (for crafters). At Missouri there is “Comedy Wars” and “Tigers for Tigers.”

There are about 1,000 student organizations or clubs at the University of Illinois, according to Owen Roberts, who teaches agricultural communications.

“That’s how you create a sense of community,” Roberts says.

Often students come to the university from high school and don’t know anyone on the college campus. They may make a few friends in their dormitory or perhaps at a fraternity or sorority. They may meet some people in their classes. But for a lot of students, it can be difficult to find a group of people with similar interests.

That can be especially true for some students from rural areas who are already dealing with the transition from a small high school where they knew everyone and were active in many school activities.

The clubs can be a place where those students can find a comfort zone at college, Lasley says.

“It’s easy to sort of get overlooked,” he says. “Clubs can offer the opportunity to integrate.”

Of course, there is more to it than that. The clubs can offer opportunities to learn leadership skills, to build resumes, or even to make professional contacts.

Roberts helps to lead the Ag Communicators of Tomorrow, and that organization often helps students to connect with potential employers or industry leaders. Those career-building experiences can be almost as important as the classroom work. They can lead to internships and jobs.

Of course, they can also just be silly fun, as in the case of the Quidditch Club or the Juggling and Unicycling Club.

