‘Unprecedented’ shortages arrive at ag businesses

FARLEY, Iowa — Paul Scherrman recently had a customer make a purchase at his implement dealership on a product that won’t arrive until the second half of 2022. For other customers, it can be an arrival time is uncertain.

The owner of J.P. Scherrman, Inc., in Farley, Iowa, said this has become the trend for many implement dealers in the agriculture industry as the supply chain has slowed down a lot of production.

“All three of our manufacturers have backlogs,” Scherrman said, “and it’s the same answers we get consistently, so it’s consistent throughout every industry. Disruption in the supply chain is there, whether that’s labor or components, it seems to be a combination of all the above. The other kicker to our problems is just the skyrocketing price.”

This slowdown in the supply pipeline is “unprecedented,” Scherrman said.

“I can remember one manufacturer several years ago that was way behind on manure spreaders and feed wagons — high usage and wearing equipment — and we had to adjust then,” he said.

Now, he pointed to the pandemic as one of the main reasons for why it has become so difficult to acquire parts and equipment.

“It shut down the world for a while and the labor force just hasn’t gotten back fully to work,” Scherrman said.

As far as when things will calm down, Scherrman said he’s hopeful there is better movement a year from now, but his concern lies on the current price increases and when those will start to go down.

“To me, a year is still taking a while,” he said. “If we have some type of consistency (in late 2022) — still expecting some sort of a backlog — I think we’d be fortunate. But the cost of steel and copper and plastic, with all their problems of availability, have just skyrocketed.”