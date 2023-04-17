Just under $3 billion was earmarked by the USDA last fall for the Partnerships for Climate-Smart Commodities program.

Funding has become available in the past few weeks, says Ben West, executive director for Farmers for Soil Health, one of the groups that received $95 million in funding.

This project looks to accelerate long-term cover crop adoption by creating a platform to incentivize farmers, according to a USDA release. The platform will quantify, verify and facilitate the sale of ecosystem benefits, creating a marketplace to generate demand for “climate-smart commodities.”

The lead partner is the National Fish & Wildlife Foundation, and other major partners include the United Soybean Board, the National Corn Growers Association and the National Pork Board.

The National Fish & Wildlife Foundation will serve as the administrator of the grant.

The Farmers for Soil Health project will impact residents in 20 states, including Iowa, Missouri, Illinois, Minnesota, Nebraska, Wisconsin, Kansas and South Dakota.

“This project has three goals,” West says. “It will offer a technical assistance program that will be administered by the state commodity groups, direct payments to farmers and create a long-term financial incentive to grow cover crops.”

Approximately $70 million will be paid to farmers over three years on a declining basis, West says.

“It takes three years to get to the break-even point for cover crops,” he says. “This will help us alleviate some of that risk.”

Through his position, West will coordinate the five-year program with the other partners.

Other projects receiving funding include: