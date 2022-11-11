Veteran recalls time in Korea before truce

HASTINGS, Iowa — Ask Eugene Leu about the highlight of his military service, and he will tell you the story of cruising in a small Michigan town while driving his new 1954 Chevrolet.

“My buddy and I went cruising and there was this old Ford with two girls in it,” he says. “They claimed the heater didn’t work.”

“It did too work,” Leu’s wife Lois says.

“No, it didn’t, so we all paired up,” he says with a chuckle. “We started dating and got married Nov. 20, 1954.”

The couple raised five children on their Mills County farm.

Eugene had just started farming when he enlisted in the Air Force on Dec. 26, 1950.

“They were starting to draft people, so I decided to enlist,” Leu says.

He left for Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio, Texas, then went to Scott AFB in Illinois. While in Illinois, Leu trained to become a radio mechanic, working on the F-84 fighter-bomber planes.

Leu eventually boarded a ship and left on a 13-day trip to Yokohoma, Japan.

“That was rough. We rode the rail a lot,” the 91-year-old says.

He arrived in Korea in early January 1953, but his stay was relatively short.

“The truce was signed on July 27, 1953, so my tour in Korea was shortened,” Leu says. “I left in late October, and they asked me where I wanted to be stationed. I wanted to come back and farm, so I told them the Midwest.

“So they sent me to Michigan, which didn’t seem like the Midwest, but it worked out well.”

Leu spent the rest of his service at Selfridge AFB near Mount Clemens, Michigan. He was married in November 1954 and discharged a month later.

The newlyweds moved to rural Hastings and Eugene resumed farming.

“My grandpa had purchased the farm, and today it’s a Century Farm,” Leu says.

He did it all on the farm — growing grain and hay, feeding cattle, farrowing pigs and running some stock cows.

“Now it’s just corn and beans,” Leu says, adding his son Darryl is the only child who now farms.

He has been active in several local organizations over the years.

“We always found something to do. We liked staying busy,” Leu says.

Lessons were learned during his military service.

“We learned it was best to fix it yourself if you could,” he says. “That’s what you do on the farm.”

Leu has many good memories from his time in the Air Force.

“I was lucky. I had a pretty cushy job. I wasn’t in the trenches when I was in Korea,” he says. “I had everything I needed. My brother was in Japan and I could go see him when I had some R&R. I’ve been blessed to see a lot of the world thanks to my time in the Air Force.”