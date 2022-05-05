Vilsack outlines challenges, chances in ag

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Farmers face problems this spring due to increased input costs, but the long-term outlook for the industry is strong, according to U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack.

Vilsack took a brief break from a trip promoting infrastructure to talk to the annual meeting of the North American Agricultural Journalists last week. He said several issues are complicating farm input prices. One is that supply chain issues and world events are leading to increased energy costs everywhere. A second is that Russia and Belarus are large exporters of fertilizer, and the war in Ukraine has impacted that market. A third is that China has an export ban on some products.

“We need to push back against export bans,” Vilsack said.

He also said USDA will work with farmers on input issues.

Vilsack said infrastructure and climate will continue to be areas of emphasis at USDA. He said the recent infrastructure bill that went through Congress will help fund roads, bridges, locks and dams and port facilities, all of which will help farmers.

And he said the push toward climate-smart agriculture will benefit farmers in the long run.

“There’s a lot going on,” he said.

USDA officials said there are no immediate plans for the department to develop a “climate-smart” label for food, such as the label developed for organic products. It is possible Congress may step in and pass legislation to develop such a national label or carbon credit program at the government level, but thus far that hasn’t happened.

USDA is working to promote specific practices, such as the use of no-till or cover crops. And conservation programs continue to push practices that are good both for soil conservation and climate, said Robert Bonnie, USDA Undersecretary for Farm Production and Conservation.

There is a likelihood CRP acres will drop because of high land and crop prices that may reduce the farmer demand for new CRP sign-ups, he said.

Like many private companies, Vilsack said the USDA is short-staffed. But he said there is a great deal happening.

“It should be a very interesting year,” he said.

And he said livestock producers who are scared that the emphasis on climate could push them out of business should instead be thinking about the ways the new emphasis could improve their operations. There are ways to make livestock production more sustainable, such as through more pasture-fed methods or the use of different rations or through technologies such as digesters, he said.

“The future is exciting here,” he said.

