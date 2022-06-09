Vilsack visit showcases timber technique

DES MOINES, Iowa — Oddly enough, it was a type of building construction called mass wood construction that brought U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack to Iowa last week.

“When you think of Iowa you don’t think of forests, necessarily,” Vilsack said during a May 27 press conference in an unfinished building. “You think of fields.”

But Vilsack was there to talk about forests, the environment and entrepreneurship.

Mass wood construction uses compressed wood products rather than concrete or steel. The building in Des Moines is a three-story project that uses wood columns and beams of wood made of smaller planks that are glued together. The flooring is made of a plywood-type wood material. All of that means a smaller carbon footprint, Vilsack said.

Just as important, he said the wood products used to make this compressed timber are generally waste wood products.

The U.S. Forest Service plans to remove small growth and kindling from millions of acres of forest land in an effort to reduce the fire risk. The small growth that is removed could be used in this type of wood construction, Vilsack said, making this a win-win situation.

The Des Moines project received a grant from the U.S. Forest Service. It is the second mass timber project in Des Moines, but the company behind this project, Cutler Construction, is looking at another possible mass timber project in the city.

“It’s just a beautiful project,” said Daniel Willrich, the architect on this building.

He said because it is a new style of construction, there are some up-front costs, but there are also savings that should make the building less expensive in the long run. The wood beams are larger than the metal beams and that needs to be taken into consideration. But those beams are also lighter than metal and that provides some savings. He said the beams are constructed so that a fire should only burn the outside and never reach the center of the compressed wood.

Vilsack said the push to clear brush in national forests and to use at least some of it to make mass timber products will save taxpayers money in the long run. And he said it will be more climate friendly.

“This is an exciting project,” Vilsack said. “I think this is the future.”

