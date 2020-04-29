When the United States and China signed what they termed a “phase one” trade deal in January there was always concern about whether the two sides would live up to the bargain. A few months later, in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, there are still questions.
In some ways, this is a glass half empty or glass half full situation, experts say. China is buying agricultural products from the United States, but whether it is buying enough to meet the goals laid out in the deal is up for debate.
“China bought an impressive amount during the first quarter of the year,” says Dermot Hayes, an Extension economist at Iowa State University.
Numbers vary, but the Chinese are estimated to have purchased $5 billion to $6 billion in agricultural products from the United States during that quarter. Over a year, that pace would mean total purchases of $20 to $24 billion. That’s a big number, but the phase one agreement would require the Chinese to buy $80 billion over two years, an average of $40 billion a year.
Of course, the agreement doesn’t stipulate whether those figures would be evenly purchased over that period. The Chinese could buy $20 billion the first year and $60 billion the second. Either way, the numbers look a bit daunting.
“They’ve still got a long way to go,” says Dave Salmonsen, a senior director for congressional relations at the American Farm Bureau Federation.
Salmonsen says China has done other things as part of the phase one agreement that are good. They have eliminated some limits on U.S. products that were based on events such as the BSE outbreak of 2003, and they have approved products coming from more U.S. slaughter and processing plants.
In addition China has allowed for the regionalization of some items. When avian influenza was discovered in one area of the United States, it shut off shipments just from that region instead of from the entire country.
All of those are good moves, Salmonsen says.
But some problems remain. It was always expected that to reach the dollar figures in the agreement China would need to buy more meat and finished food products that are of higher dollar values, Hayes says. But the United States has maintained a tariff on Chinese steel, which means China has maintained a tariff on U.S. pork.
“The administration still prefers steel over agriculture,” Hayes says. “It’s extremely frustrating.”
On the plus side, U.S. corn, soybeans and ethanol are extremely cheap, which means it is easier for China to buy those commodities from the United States than might otherwise be the case. Those low U.S. prices, combined with some uncertainty about the impact of COVID-19 in other regions of the world, may lead to more grain shipments to China than is normal between now and harvest.
Traditionally, China would switch over to buying grain from South America now, but there are questions about whether port workers or truckers will show up or whether there will be logistical interruptions in South America.
The bottom line appears to be that China is living up to its phase one commitments, but the jury is still out on whether it will reach — or even come close to reaching — the two-year figures agreed upon, especially in the midst of the COVID-19 situation.