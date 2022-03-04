Voting rights leader hails from Iowa farm

CHARLES CITY, Iowa — An argument could be made that the push to get votes for women in the United States got its start on a little farm near Charles City. While Susan B. Anthony and Elizabeth Cady Stanton were early leaders in the women’s suffrage movement, it was Iowan Carrie Chapman Catt who got the job done in 1920.
And Catt’s story begins with an “aha” moment on this little farm.
The then 13-year-old Carrie Lane was on her parents’ farm in 1872 when her father and a hired hand were getting ready to go into town to vote. The girl asked why her mother wasn’t going along, and her father informed her that voting was too important to be left up to women.
“She did not appreciate that,” says Karen Kedrowsky, who now works as the director of the Carrie Chapman Catt Center for Women and Politics at Iowa State University. “She thought it was a terrible injustice.”
It took a long time, but nearly 50 years later Catt led the effort to pass the 19th Amendment, which finally gave women the right to vote.
The Carrie Chapman Catt Girlhood Home and Museum in Charles City is open to the public during the summer months, from Memorial Day to Labor Day. Catt has also been honored at Iowa State University, where she was the only woman in her graduating class in 1880 and where the Carrie Chapman Catt Center for Women and Politics is located.
Catt was born as Carrie Lane in Wisconsin in 1859. Her family moved to Iowa when she was a child and built the home where she grew up and which is now the museum.
There are childhood stories of Carrie standing up to bullies or asking questions that girls just didn’t ask in those days, says Cheryl Erb, co-president of the National 19th Amendment Society in Charles City, which runs the museum. And as Carrie Lane grew up she made it known she wanted to attend college. She taught in a local country school and traveled to Ames to attend Iowa State, working two campus jobs to pay her way.
At the time the men on campus drilled for exercise, marching around the campus. Lane thought the women should be active as well so she organized a “G” troop of girls to march, carrying brooms instead of guns. She also pushed to get women allowed to be part of a forensic debating club.
“She left her mark (at ISU),” Kedrowsky says.
After graduation she became a teacher in Mason City, and soon became superintendent of schools there. It was there that she met her first husband, Leo Chapman, who edited the local newspaper. They married and soon he decided to move to San Francisco. She followed later, but by the time she arrived he had died, probably of typhoid. Stuck in San Francisco, she became a newspaper reporter and eventually married George Catt, an engineer whom she had met at Iowa State. It was soon after that she became involved in the women’s suffrage movement.
During the 1890s she worked for the vote and met Susan B. Anthony, who pushed her to take over the leadership of the movement. From then until 1920, her life’s work was trying to get the vote for women both in the United States and in other nations.
Once the 19th Amendment was passed, Catt started the League of Women Voters and continued to advocate for women’s rights.
In recent years Catt’s reputation has come under fire as some of her writings and quotes have been called racist. Kedrowsky and Erb dispute that idea.
“Most of those statements are taken out of context,” Kedrowsky says, noting that Catt was repeatedly pushed to water down the suffrage amendment or to add the word “white” to it to and she always refused to do so.
What is clear is that Catt was a remarkable woman.
And it is also clear that the seeds of her activism were planted on this little farm on a gravel road in northern Iowa.
The effort to make the farm into a museum is a story in and of itself. It began 30 years ago when Rhoda McCartney, who grew up about seven miles from the historic farm, began working with a local contractor and a preservationist. They formed the National 19th Amendment Society, raised money, and eventually bought the home and a few acres of land. Today they have established a natural prairie and planted apple trees at the farm, in recognition that the Lane family had grown apples on the site.