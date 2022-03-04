Voting rights leader hails from Iowa farm

CHARLES CITY, Iowa — An argument could be made that the push to get votes for women in the United States got its start on a little farm near Charles City. While Susan B. Anthony and Elizabeth Cady Stanton were early leaders in the women’s suffrage movement, it was Iowan Carrie Chapman Catt who got the job done in 1920.

And Catt’s story begins with an “aha” moment on this little farm.

The then 13-year-old Carrie Lane was on her parents’ farm in 1872 when her father and a hired hand were getting ready to go into town to vote. The girl asked why her mother wasn’t going along, and her father informed her that voting was too important to be left up to women.

“She did not appreciate that,” says Karen Kedrowsky, who now works as the director of the Carrie Chapman Catt Center for Women and Politics at Iowa State University. “She thought it was a terrible injustice.”

It took a long time, but nearly 50 years later Catt led the effort to pass the 19th Amendment, which finally gave women the right to vote.

The Carrie Chapman Catt Girlhood Home and Museum in Charles City is open to the public during the summer months, from Memorial Day to Labor Day. Catt has also been honored at Iowa State University, where she was the only woman in her graduating class in 1880 and where the Carrie Chapman Catt Center for Women and Politics is located.

Catt was born as Carrie Lane in Wisconsin in 1859. Her family moved to Iowa when she was a child and built the home where she grew up and which is now the museum.