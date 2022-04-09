Water systems expand with population, funding growth

CRESTON, Iowa — Blue towers dot the horizon in many areas of southern Iowa, all holding water provided by the Southern Iowa Rural Water Association.
Formed in 1975, SIRWA covers parts of 12 counties and serves 11,400 active customers.
“We have it about 95% covered,” say Jeff Rice, co-manager of SIRWA. “Every now and then we add customers, but we’re holding pretty steady.”
The association purchases water from several cities in the area, with much of that water coming from lakes such as Three Mile Lake in Union County.
“Some cities sell us water, and we also provide water to some cities as well,” says co-manager Brenda Standley.
Rice says SIRWA’s infrastructure is in pretty good shape. He says the group is eagerly awaiting the completion of its own water treatment plant just east of here, scheduled for early 2024.
The plant is being partially built with funding from USDA Rural Development, with the rest of the funding coming from water sales.
“We are having some supply issues like everyone else, but we’re optimistic,” Rice says.
“Right now, we’re in pretty good shape,” he says. “We have had some drought issues, but our water supply is fine.”
More funding from the federal government should also boost rural water infrastructure, says Liz Grove, management circuit rider with the Missouri Rural Water Association.
The group has 937 member utilities (municipalities, rural water districts and privately owned utilities). Most of these serve less than 10,000 people. Combined, they have 856,493 customers.
Grove says the state legislature has budgeted $300 million for rural water through income from the American Recovery Act, passed by Congress in 2021. All of that will be grant money, she says.
Additionally, $1.4 billion will be coming from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act passed by Congress last fall. That money is available through grants and loans.
“There’s going to be a lot of money available over the next few years,” Grove says.
She says rural water districts cover most of northern Missouri, adding the southern part of the state has more groundwater, resulting in more individual wells.
Subdivision development around larger cities like St. Louis, Kansas City and Columbia has resulted in more water system establishment. Grove says the state has 2,700 regulated water districts.
Rice says rural water districts work with the DNR and EPA to improve the quality of water bring piped to rural residents.
“We get a lot of our water from lakes,” he says. “We want to do all we can to have high-quality water.”
Over time, Rice says more and more livestock producers have tapped into rural water.
“Some have commented it’s helped them cut down on their medication costs because the water is better,” he says. “I’d say we see pretty steady use from the livestock producers in our area.”