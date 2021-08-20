Way We Live: Achens happy to raise their family on a farm

WAYLAND, Iowa — While their immediate family is young, Jared and Tawnya Achen know how important it is to build a strong household.

The Wayland, Iowa, couple have three children, Brecken, Tenley and Nixon, and Jared is a fourth-generation farmer who is passionate about his work. Passing that along to their children helped them earn recognition as one of the Way We Live award recipients this year. The award is presented annually at the Iowa State Fair. Iowa Farmer Today is one of the sponsors.

“It’s an honor,” Jared said. “There are a lot of good families, and it was very unexpected, and I know a lot of other farm families that could receive this award.”

After being raised on the farm — and now seeing his children raised on the farm — Jared said it’s an unbeatable experience.

“It teaches them a lot of different qualities that they wouldn’t get just working in town,” Jared said. “They get to see all the highs and lows of farming and learn skills along the way.”

The Achens specialize in turkey farming along with their row crop operation. Their oldest son, Brecken, said he enjoys helping his dad during the day.

“I like helping with harvest,” Brecken said. His dad added that riding in the semi is one of his favorite parts.

Tawnya also helps on the farm with office work and other chores, along with watching the kids and helping help out with farm work. She said her daughter, Tenley, has really taken to some of the younger turkeys.

“I think it’s that motherly instinct,” she said. “We love the little ones and it’s fun to see how she turns into a little mom when she goes in to do her chores with the little turkeys.”