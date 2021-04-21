‘Way We Live’ award honors Iowa farm families

The Iowa State Fair plans a full schedule this summer, and that includes the return of the popular Way We Live Award.

The award is sponsored by Iowa Farmer Today, Pioneer and the WHO Radio Big Show and recognizes outstanding farm families in the state. This is the 13th year for the award, says Emily Wynn, ag education coordinator for the Iowa State Fair.

The award was not presented last year as most fair activities were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are hopeful that we will receive a lot of nominations this year,” Wynn says. “So many farm families are deserving of this award.”

She says nominations are kept for three years, but with the COVID interruption, nominations made during 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2021 will all be considered this year.

Over its 13 years, 69 Iowa farm families have been given the award.

The deadline for nominations is June 1. Winners will be announced in late June or early July.

Wynn says to nominate a family, an entry form must be submitted that describes how living on a farm and choosing the farming occupation has shaped that family’s life. All entries must include a family photo that illustrates their commitment to their farming operation.

Entry forms may be printed out and submitted, or they may be filled out online at bit.ly/3tya6Lc. All entries must be postmarked or submitted by June 1.

Winners will receive a prize package that includes $250 cash, admission to the fair, a parking pass, food vouchers, a one-night stay courtesy of the Holiday Inn Downtown Mercy Campus and recognition in the Paul R. Knapp Animal Learning Center during the Iowa State Fair, Aug. 12-22.