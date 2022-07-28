Way We Live: Conservation, education drive Juchems

PLAINFIELD, Iowa — Being named a Way We Live award recipient was a surprise for Rick and Jane Juchems.

“It was out of the blue,” Rick said. “We had no idea it was coming.”

The annual set of awards handed out at the Iowa State Fair features families that demonstrate dedication to agriculture and Iowa farm values.

The Juchems, who farm near Plainfield, Iowa, have been involved with most major commodities in their history. They started out with a cow-calf operation, moved to feeder cattle and have managed a farrow- to-finish hog operation, along with a corn and soybean rotation.

They also use cover crops on all their acres, Rick said, and he helps organize an aerial seeder for other farmers in the area.

“We head down to the Waverly airport and take over one corner of the tarmac,” he said. “We have two planes usually and have about 12 or 14 people we help apply for. I line up everything and deal with the rest later. I don’t make anything on it. It’s just a service to the community.”

Rick serves as the soil and water commissioner for Butler County, serves on the FSA county committee and the Iowa Soybean board. He also served on the Northeast Iowa Research Farm board and the senior advisory committee for the central region for the USDA, helping review grants.

“I have a few hats,” he said.

Jane, meanwhile, is on the Northeast Iowa Community Foundation committee, reviewing grants for Bremer County and the surrounding area.

A large part of what drives the Juchems is staying involved in the community, Jane said.

“The community has always been important to us,” she said. “I think we have a love of learning. We are supportive of education and think it’s a good investment in people’s future.”

Rick has also been active about promoting conservation both in talks and on his own farm. The Juchems recently installed a set of solar panels on their land to help offset some of their utility bills. He said convincing some people to adopt more conservation practices can be a challenge, but he plans to continue at it.

“It can be an uphill battle to get people,” he said. “When people had their funding from the government, they all jumped on board. At one point I had 20-some guys that were spreading (the aerial seed), but when the funding dried up they decided it wasn’t worth it.”