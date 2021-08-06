Way We Live: Family farm thrives in Audubon County

EXIRA, Iowa — In the early 1880s, Anders Sorensen settled near here in the rolling hills of Audubon County.

Nearly 140 years later, his descendants still farm these hills, but with one difference.

“They dropped the Es and added an O to our last name, so we would sound more American and less Danish,” Galen Sornson says. “It’s kind of a funny story.”

Galen and his wife Eileen, along with their children and grandchildren, have been named recipients of the Way We Live award, presented annually at the Iowa State Fair.

Iowa Farmer Today is one of the sponsors of the award.

The Sornsons have four children, eight grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. Two of their sons, Brad and Nathan, help with the farming operation, primarily with the family’s club calf business. They rent out the crop ground.

Brad and Nathan are the fifth generation of the family to be involved in the farm. All of the children, including their son Cory and daughter Gayleen, were active on the farm while they were growing up.

Calves are sold on Labor Day weekend annually, Galen says.

“My great-grandfather, grandfather and father all had Shorthorns, but when Brad came back after graduating from Iowa State, he wanted to start using A.I. to mix it up a bit,” he says. “It’s worked out pretty well.”

The herd consists of 75 cows, with most of those calving in the winter. Pasture ground is used for the cow herd. Approximately 25 to 30 head of show calves are sold annually through their Sornson Show Steers operation, which began in 1979.