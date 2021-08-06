Way We Live: Family farm thrives in Audubon County

EXIRA, Iowa — In the early 1880s, Anders Sorensen settled near here in the rolling hills of Audubon County.
Nearly 140 years later, his descendants still farm these hills, but with one difference.
“They dropped the Es and added an O to our last name, so we would sound more American and less Danish,” Galen Sornson says. “It’s kind of a funny story.”
Galen and his wife Eileen, along with their children and grandchildren, have been named recipients of the Way We Live award, presented annually at the Iowa State Fair.
Iowa Farmer Today is one of the sponsors of the award.
The Sornsons have four children, eight grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. Two of their sons, Brad and Nathan, help with the farming operation, primarily with the family’s club calf business. They rent out the crop ground.
Brad and Nathan are the fifth generation of the family to be involved in the farm. All of the children, including their son Cory and daughter Gayleen, were active on the farm while they were growing up.
Calves are sold on Labor Day weekend annually, Galen says.
“My great-grandfather, grandfather and father all had Shorthorns, but when Brad came back after graduating from Iowa State, he wanted to start using A.I. to mix it up a bit,” he says. “It’s worked out pretty well.”
The herd consists of 75 cows, with most of those calving in the winter. Pasture ground is used for the cow herd. Approximately 25 to 30 head of show calves are sold annually through their Sornson Show Steers operation, which began in 1979.
The farm was originally known as Pleasant Ridge Stock Farm, and featured barns built in 1894 and 1916. Both barns are still in use today.
Both sons have full-time jobs, so Galen helps out with the cattle.
“He wouldn’t be able to stay away from the cattle,” Eileen says. “He loves it.”
“I’m slowing down some. The boys do most of the work,” Galen adds.
In addition to helping raise their children, Eileen worked for 30 years as a para-educator, helping handicapped children.
“I loved my kids and the teachers I worked with there,” she says.
Galen was a 4-H leader for 25 years and also served as township clerk for 50 years. Eileen taught Sunday school, and served on several church committees.
The family began farming their ground in 1883. Galen began farming in 1953 after two years at Iowa State. In addition to the row crops and cattle, he had a farrow-to-finish hog operation for many years.
Galen says passing on the farm to the next generation is important to him, and he is hopeful his grandchildren and great-grandchildren might be interested someday.
“We wanted to make sure it stayed in good shape, and we’ve worked hard to take care of the land,” he says. “It’s important to me to keep it in our family.”