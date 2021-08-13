Way We Live: McArtor family passes down hard work

MT. PLEASANT, Iowa — Running the farm keeps the McArtor family busy throughout the year, and with plenty of livestock around, getting away isn’t always easy. That’s why they make the Iowa State Fair their annual family vacation.

It’s close enough to their Mt. Pleasant farm, and through their involvement with 4-H, they often have plenty of reasons to be there.

This year, it will be even more special.

The McArtors were named one of the Way We Live award recipients and will be recognized at the fair, something that comes as a surprise to the small farming family.

Iowa Farmer Today is one of the sponsors of the award.

“We were pretty humbled to know the kids thought they should nominate our family,” Brooke McArtor said. “We are a small farm, compared to some of our neighbors.”

Brooke and her husband Kenneth live on the southeast Iowa farm, where they raise hogs, sheep, cattle, corn and soybeans. Brooke works at the local school while Kenneth also has another job to help support the operation. Their children, Tanner, Kristina, Katelyn and Allie, all help at the farm, and keeping the focus on family is important to their parents.

“When family is around, it’s really enjoyable,” Kenneth said. “The older daughters have horses out here and the oldest boy has half the cattle with me, so he’s here to help take care of them. Everybody has their part.”

Along with the family time on the farm, the McArtors are volunteers through 4-H, with their children often taking part in cattle shows and showing other livestock at the fair. Their youngest daughter, Allie, has shown goats at the fair and now helps the next generation. She said these experiences have helped her learn about what the future may hold.