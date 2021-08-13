Way We Live: Sheep and fairs run in the Pullin family

WATERLOO, Iowa — Two themes are clear when you visit Ron and Mary Esther Pullin’s small farm at the edge of town: sheep and fairs. It’s been that way for nearly a century.

The Pullin family raised sheep long before Ron was born 83 years ago. In 1926 they bought their first registered Hampshire sheep to add to their existing herd. At one time they had a 300-head flock of Hampshire and commercial ewes. They showed sheep in several different state fairs every year for decades and have shown at the Iowa State Fair almost every year since 1926.

This year the Pullins are one of the recipients of the Way We Live awards, presented annually at the Iowa State Fair. Iowa Farmer Today is one of the sponsors of the award.

For Ron and Mary Esther, the story really begins with a fair. They first met at the Indiana State Fair.

“We did the fair circuit,” Ron says of the time he and his wife met. “Her uncle was sheep superintendent of the Indiana State Fair. … She was born and raised at the Indiana State Fair.”

Mary Esther was raised one of eight children on a large farm in Indiana. Her family showed sheep, among other things. They even owned a famous ewe that had been featured in a Disney movie called “So Dear to My Heart.” For a boy who had grown up showing sheep, the match seemed perfect.

Since they met those many years ago at the fair, they have been to countless other fairs, showing and judging sheep, judging other competitions, and just enjoying the atmosphere in the barns and midways of the Midwest. The walls of their home are covered with awards and honors from their years in the sheep industry and the fair world.