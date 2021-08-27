Way We Live: Wild Family always on hand to help out

No matter what is going on at their Allamakee County farm, the Wild family will always have helpers.

They could be baling hay, taking a ride on a side-by-side around the farm or getting basic chores done, and family will be around. That's what makes life special.

“Sunday, we drove past our cousin's house with a square baler in the field and my cousin’s son texted us asking if we needed help,” Laurie Wild said. “He's 13 years old on a Sunday afternoon and he's worried that we didn't tell him we were unloading hay. We must have made this fun.”

The Wild family was named a Way We Live award recipient for 2021 and was honored at this year’s Iowa State Fair. Iowa Farmer Today is a sponsor of the award.

The northeast Iowa farm was purchased by Laurie's great-grandparents, Edward and Maude, and has been passed down through their children. Harris and Evelyn Wild took over the farm next, and now it is operated by their children Richard, Randy and Robert, and their families. They run an Angus cow-calf herd and feedlot, along with a 40-cow dairy herd while growing corn and alfalfa.

All three brothers stayed near the farm, allowing for their children to grow up together in the farming life.

“We all grew up on the family farm,” Laurie said. “We grew up more as siblings than cousins. We all lived within a half-mile of one another. We all grew up unloading hay together, chores and everything."

Their cousin, Steve, who passed away in 2019 due to skin cancer. Farming was much more than a job to him, she said. He was at a farm sale buying tractors two days before he died.