Susan Kuennen believes there is always something to do.

“I like to stay busy,” says Kuennen, who operates a 160-acre farm near Elgin in Fayette County, Iowa.

She received a Women Impacting Agriculture award last November through Iowa State University Extension’s Women in Ag Program — one of four recipients of the award in 2022.

Kuennen, who recently retired from her career as a staff nurse at Mayo Clinic, has run the farm since her husband’s death in 2011. She grew up on a farm near Festina in Winneshiek County, Iowa.

“Our main farming operation was dairy, but we had hogs, chicken, cattle — pretty much a bit of everything,” she says. “I was involved in 4-H and FFA, and was the first female to be in the chapter there in the late 1960s.”

Kuennen remained on the farm for about a year after graduating from high school.

She eventually moved to New Hampton, Iowa. After working in substance abuse and addiction treatment for 20 years, Kuennen attended college at Northeast Iowa Community College and then Allen College in Waterloo, graduating with her bachelor of science in nursing at the age of 46 in 2000.

“I was trying to find something I could do, and I was teaching CPR classes at the local hospital,” Kuennen says. “Someone suggested that I might enjoy nursing, and I thought that was something I could do.”

She made the long trip to Rochester, Minnesota, for 20-plus years before retiring in January 2022. During that time, Kuennen reconnected with a former boyfriend, Jim Massman, and they married.

“Both of us wanted to farm, and eventually we found one,” she says. “It was farther for me to drive to work, but it was something I wanted to do.”

Two years after purchasing the farm in 2010, Jim passed away. Kuennen soon sought out and built a team to assist her in farm decisions. She then set about improving the land and establishing connections. With an artistic flair, she established conservation practices on her highly erodible farm to include fields, wetlands and upland wildlife.

In 2013, a very wet spring resulted in a total crop loss. The land was tilled and reseeded with alfalfa, a practice that continued for the next five years.

Since then, the rest of the farm has been placed in the Conservation Reserve Program (CRP).

In 2016, Kuennen received the Iowa Conservation Woman of the Year award. “My reward is to know that I am able to make a difference on my farm and be an example to others,” she says. “What I do, I do for the good of the land.:

This past spring, Kuennen participated in the Annie’s Project farm management course for the third time. With the constant changes in agriculture and tight margins, she appreciates the helpful resources and connections with like-minded landowners.

Kuennen has served as the Fayette County representative to the Norman Borlaug Iowa State Research Farm board of directors. She is part of the Iowa State Master Gardener clubs in Chickasaw and Fayette counties and is a Master Conservationist. She donates her organic produce to the Hope Lodge in Rochester, Minnesota.

Several varieties of willows are planted on her farm for use in making baskets. Her Plow’n Snow willow and antler basket earned her a solo exhibition in the MacNider Museum in 2021.

She received the 4-H Alumni Award and 25-Year 4-H Leader awards.

“4-H gave me the pledge to live my life accordingly,” she says.

Kuennen is involved in her faith community at St. Peter’s Catholic Church and served as the Dubuque Archdiocesan Council of Catholic Women executive board secretary from 2014 to 2018.

She recently established pollinator habitat on her farm, and convinced a neighbor to help her establish two bee hives.