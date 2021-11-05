Work ahead on waterway infrastructure

As the 2021 crop moves out of the fields, getting it to its end destination becomes critical. That pushes the focus to infrastructure — roads, bridges and for ever-important exports, waterways.
Rivers continue to play a major role in Midwest agriculture, with USDA data showing inadequate waterway infrastructure could lead to reduced transportation capacity, higher freight rates and eventually lower farm income. That downward spiral is illustrated in the 2019 report on inland waterways.
Debra Calhoun is senior vice president for Waterways Council, Inc., a national public policy organization focused on waterways, commercial towboat operators and shippers moving commodities. She said the USDA and other agencies are doing “quite well” in maintaining essential shipping lines, like the Mississippi River. But there is an inherent uphill battle, she said, as many of the locks and dams were built during the New Deal in the 1930s.
“Naturally, they are showing their age,” Calhoun said. “They were only really designed for a life of 50 years, so some of them are approaching 80 to 90 years old. Because (rivers are) a way for farmers to be competitive in trade, they are very reliant on an inefficient and unreliable system.”
She said one focus of the Waterways Council is to reinforce the infrastructure for barge travel, along with truck and rail infrastructure, and they have done so with success. Infrastructure along these transportation lines is relatively “uncontroversial,” she said, noting that most Democrats and Republicans understand the benefit of investment in these systems.
While the transportation portions of the current infrastructure packages is largely agreed upon, Calhoun said her group hopes to see the bill passed so progress can begin on some more critical projects.
“We are very focused on seeing the infrastructure bill get finalized and passed,” she said. “There’s $2.5 billion that would be allocated toward inland waterways, construction and major rehabilitation. That’s direct federal funding.”
Movement on rivers has been relatively smooth through COVID-19, but there have been fluctuations, according to the October 28 Grain Transportation Report from the USDA. After a strong first two quarters of the year, transportation reached a record low in mid-September after Hurricane Ida decimated the New Orleans region. As the city recovers, so has commercial movement.
“Even as industry continues repairing damaged hopper barges, down-bound barged grain movements and barge unload operations in the New Orleans region have largely recovered from Hurricane Ida,” the report said. “Barge unloading operations in the New Orleans region likewise showed signs of healthy recovery.”
While weather issues are difficult to avoid, there have been other infrastructure issues that caused slowdowns recently. In May, a crack in a Mississippi River bridge on Interstate 40 in Memphis, Tennessee, temporarily altered barge traffic patterns as there were concerns about how additional movement would affect repairs. These kinds of delays can lead to significant effects on transportation prices and on the grain being hauled.
“Temporary closures and restrictions on traffic in harbors and channels due to high water, debris after storms, drought, shoaling, groundings, natural disasters and man-made disasters can lead to delays, spoilage, higher transportation costs, reduced farm income and lost sales,” the USDA said in their report titled A Reliable Waterway System is Important to Agriculture.
Calhoun said rebuilding ecosystems comes along with infrastructure issues. For some of the projects, the Waterways Council is working with groups such as the Nature Conservancy and Ducks Unlimited, as rivers are critical parts of wildlife habitats.
“This is a river that benefits commerce, but also benefits bird flyaways and provides habitats,” she said. “From a navigation perspective, this is of great interest to us, because this is our very livelihood.”