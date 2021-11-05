Work ahead on waterway infrastructure

As the 2021 crop moves out of the fields, getting it to its end destination becomes critical. That pushes the focus to infrastructure — roads, bridges and for ever-important exports, waterways.

Rivers continue to play a major role in Midwest agriculture, with USDA data showing inadequate waterway infrastructure could lead to reduced transportation capacity, higher freight rates and eventually lower farm income. That downward spiral is illustrated in the 2019 report on inland waterways.

Debra Calhoun is senior vice president for Waterways Council, Inc., a national public policy organization focused on waterways, commercial towboat operators and shippers moving commodities. She said the USDA and other agencies are doing “quite well” in maintaining essential shipping lines, like the Mississippi River. But there is an inherent uphill battle, she said, as many of the locks and dams were built during the New Deal in the 1930s.

“Naturally, they are showing their age,” Calhoun said. “They were only really designed for a life of 50 years, so some of them are approaching 80 to 90 years old. Because (rivers are) a way for farmers to be competitive in trade, they are very reliant on an inefficient and unreliable system.”

She said one focus of the Waterways Council is to reinforce the infrastructure for barge travel, along with truck and rail infrastructure, and they have done so with success. Infrastructure along these transportation lines is relatively “uncontroversial,” she said, noting that most Democrats and Republicans understand the benefit of investment in these systems.