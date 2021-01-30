World Food Prize increases reach with online meetings

Barbara Stinson assumed leadership of the World Food Prize Foundation in January of 2020, taking over for longtime World Food Prize leader Kenneth Quinn.

Stinson is a native of Texas but spent much of her working life in Colorado, where she was co-founder and senior partner of the Meridian Institute, a non-profit organization that works as a collaborator with various groups in areas such as environmental public policy and business management.

IFT: Ken Quinn was a fixture at the World Food Prize. How are your experiences different from his and what do you bring to the organization?

STINSON: I come from a very different background than Ambassador Quinn. He spent his career as a diplomat. I worked with non-profits. But over the past 10 years at Meridian we worked on issues related to aflatoxin problems in Africa. Most farmers know about aflatoxin. It is a big problem, and I worked in 22 countries with government officials and others trying to develop educational and technical solutions.

IFT: What drew you to the World Food Prize?

STINSON: Across my own career I have spent so much time working with agriculture, and I really wanted to work in areas such as renewable energy or global food security. Then this position opened up. The idea of working to end hunger in my lifetime is just a passion.

The World Food Prize really has three pillars. There is the convening of a dialogue, which we do every fall. There is the prize itself. And there is the youth institute, which especially spoke to my heart.