World Food Prize increases reach with online meetings

Barbara Stinson assumed leadership of the World Food Prize Foundation in January of 2020, taking over for longtime World Food Prize leader Kenneth Quinn.
Stinson is a native of Texas but spent much of her working life in Colorado, where she was co-founder and senior partner of the Meridian Institute, a non-profit organization that works as a collaborator with various groups in areas such as environmental public policy and business management.
IFT: Ken Quinn was a fixture at the World Food Prize. How are your experiences different from his and what do you bring to the organization?
STINSON: I come from a very different background than Ambassador Quinn. He spent his career as a diplomat. I worked with non-profits. But over the past 10 years at Meridian we worked on issues related to aflatoxin problems in Africa. Most farmers know about aflatoxin. It is a big problem, and I worked in 22 countries with government officials and others trying to develop educational and technical solutions.
IFT: What drew you to the World Food Prize?
STINSON: Across my own career I have spent so much time working with agriculture, and I really wanted to work in areas such as renewable energy or global food security. Then this position opened up. The idea of working to end hunger in my lifetime is just a passion.
The World Food Prize really has three pillars. There is the convening of a dialogue, which we do every fall. There is the prize itself. And there is the youth institute, which especially spoke to my heart.
IFT: You had barely taken over when the COVID-19 pandemic hit. How did that impact the World Food Prize?
STINSON: This was an in-person meeting organization. We conducted one big meeting a year and in-person youth institutes. We had to change quickly. We had our first online youth institute on March 22. All the rest of our youth institutes this past year were then held online. By April 14 we had conducted a digital dialogue on COVID with 700 people. Our fall events were online.
I think in some ways were are of greater service now. We can reach a broader audience. That was unique, and it showed we could be a nimble and adaptable organization. We’ll continue to look at innovation and ways to bring the laureates to the forefront.
IFT: There is an old line that the most important conversations happen in the hallway. How are you dealing with that loss of personal contact?
STINSON: You absolutely do lose something there. The bar has been raised for meetings. We now know that more business can be conducted online, but we also know that there is business that requires in-person contact. Let’s make the most of this situation and learn from this global pause. We want to target the in-person meetings.
IFT: What will things look like this year?
STINSON: It’s relatively up in the air. All our youth institutes will be online this spring. We are planning for an announcement in the May or June time frame to announce our laureate. Hopefully that will be in person and by broadcast. By October we are hopeful we can have a hybrid event for our awards ceremony and symposium. We hope to have at least some people in person.
IFT: What has been the impact of COVID-19 on world hunger?
STINSON: There are so many impacts. We know that from 1990 to 2018 the number of people who are food insecure in the world dropped from 2 billion to about 800,000. We expect statistics will show that number going back up to about a billion this past year as a result of COVID. That is going the wrong direction.
We’re hoping that individual countries will help turn that around quickly, but the pandemic showed that the supply chain is in some cases broken or damaged. And there are so many health impacts from malnutrition.
All of this also impacts climate change and the overall economy. But we remain optimistic that we can overcome this.
It is worth noting that the 2021 United Nations Food Systems Summit is also in September. We all hope that by 2022 things will be back to normal and we will be able to look back at this year as the time we turned the corner.
IFT: How do you relate to farmers? Sometimes there is a disconnect between agriculture and food.
STINSON: Iowa is one of the places that really feeds the world. Between the derecho and COVID we saw things that are broken in the system and things that need to change. We have seen a rise of hunger in rural and urban areas of this country.
My husband and I spent much of our COVID year in the car getting to know Iowa. There is an amazing vitality in this state but there are also huge economic challenges, and it is clear that this is an agricultural state.
IFT: Earlier you mentioned the youth institutes. Those have grown dramatically. Could you talk about that?
STINSON: The youth institute has been around for a long time, but I would say that over the last 10 years we have built a model for working with students. It went from primarily an Iowa event to a national and international one. We draw from about 70% of Iowa high schools for our Iowa Youth Institute, which is held in April. That is a competitive opportunity for 200 or more Iowa students. That model turned out to be one that was wonderful. Now we conduct 22 of those around the country. We recently added one in the Netherlands, and this year we launched one in Sweden. We really hope to replicate it more places.
What these kids do is amazing. Universities and research partners are definitely interested in these students.