Young Iowa couple shares goals while growing a farm

MALVERN, Iowa — “Married a smokin’ dude I found wandering the fields of southwest Iowa.”

These words on Carolyn Hetzel’s Instagram page colorfully illustrate how a farm girl from northwest Iowa met and married a young farmer from southwest Iowa.

The couple, who were married Sept. 19, 2015, farm near here in Mills County. Carolyn also works as a district sales manager for Wyffels Hybrids, while Tyler works as an area agronomist for Phillips Seed Farms.

Carolyn grew up on a farm near Spencer. She attended Iowa State University, where she majored in nutritional science and biology. They met at Paddy’s Pub in Ames during VEISHA, an annual celebration held each spring at Iowa State.

The two became friends, and in 2014, when Carolyn moved to southwest Iowa to work for a Pioneer dealer, the friendship blossomed into more.

“We didn’t really get to know each other until I came down to southwest Iowa and he invited me to hang out with friends,” Carolyn says. “We were engaged after just four months of dating.”

Tyler did not grow up on a farm, but he always enjoyed helping his grandfather, Jess Hetzel.

“When I was 16, he let me farm with him on a 50/50 basis,” he says. “I went to Iowa Western Community College, and gradually he has had me take over the farm. It’s worked out pretty well.”

Carolyn helps on the farm when she can. The couple have been working to upgrade machinery for the southwest Iowa farm. Currently, they grow corn and beans.

“We talk about our goals every year, but things are always changing,” Carolyn says.