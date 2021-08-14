Young Iowa farmer finds place in beef leadership

HULL, Iowa — Craig Moss is a busy guy, but he says it’s important to find time to not only get the chores done, but to be an active voice for agriculture.

Moss, 38, farms near here in Sioux County, Iowa, with his wife Hayley and his parents, Arlan and Ruth Moss. They feed cattle and hogs and primarily grow corn and soybeans, although they have planted some oats, rye and forage sorghum recently.

Moss is the fifth generation to be part of the family’s northwest Iowa farm.

Most of the cattle come from Montana, South Dakota, Kentucky or Missouri. Moss works with order buyers to purchase most of his cattle.

“We feed every bushel of corn we grow,” he says. “We think there is a lot of value in providing most of our own feed.”

In addition to corn, silage is chopped and high moisture corn is harvested.

Moss currently serves as northwest region vice president for the Iowa Cattlemen’s Association.

After receiving his degree in animal science from South Dakota State University in 2006, he worked full-time selling feed for two years before starting part-time on the family farm in 2008. Moss joined the farming operation full-time in 2012.

“We expanded on the livestock side primarily, starting in 2007 and 2008 with the partnership in the sow farm,” he says. “We finish pigs here — all of the partners live within 5 miles or so of Hull, so it has worked out really well.”

In addition to making some changes on the livestock side of the operation, the family has made conservation a priority. About half of their corn acres and all of the soybean acres are no-till. Moss says the family will be honored for its work at the Iowa State Fair this month.