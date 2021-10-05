Oct. 4, 2021: Beans going 'phenomenonally well'

It’s going to be another busy week. The beans are going phenomenally well — a lot better than what we expected. From what we’ve heard the corn has been really good also. A few guys have been working on downed corn, and a couple of guys are wrapping up beans. We are still working on the beans, though, with another week or so left on those. Everyone is extremely happy with their yields around here. Those August rains must have really helped the beans a lot. We’ve been spoiled with how the weather has cooperated for harvest.
