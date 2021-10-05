 Skip to main content
Oct. 4, 2021: Corn moisture 17 to 21%

  • Updated

We started picking corn last Sunday and it was 17 to 21% moisture. We switched to beans Tuesday at noon and ran through Wednesday before being broken down on Thursday. Both corn and bean crops are good so far. I would say less than 10% of the corn is picked around here and not much more than 20% of the beans. We had 0.4 inches of rain Thursday night and are getting back in the field now. We put on some cover crops last week with a fertilizer spreader. With the rain Thursday night, what we threw on two weeks ago is up and maybe 3 inches tall now.

