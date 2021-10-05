Oct. 4, 2021: Corn yields higher than expected

We had a little over an inch of rain last week altogether. It slowed us down a little bit, but hopefully we can start beans again here soon. When we quit, soybeans were only at 9%, so taking in a little moisture won’t hurt I guess. Yields have been pretty good, and the corn we’ve done has slowed us down a bit, dealing with the bushels being more than we expected. We’ve gone from not thinking we’d have enough to fill our bins to trying to decide what we are going to do with it. We haul some of our beans to Ralston and I heard they were full and shut people out for a couple of days. The only complaint is stuff’s too dry. There’s some corn getting down there, maybe 15.5-16%. Nobody in this area should have to worry about propane for drying.
