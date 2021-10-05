It’s been very busy in the neighborhood. Everyone has been out combining. We were able to finish up the soybeans this past week and get started on a little corn. Moisture was anywhere from 16.5 to 18%, so we are hopeful we can make good time with the rest of harvest. For the moisture we had, things are OK. The fields we started with had disappointing yields, but I think other fields will be better. I did spray another field of cover crops to rescue that from armyworm, and it turned out OK. We haven’t had to spray any fields a second time.
Oct. 4, 2021: Lots of combining in neighborhood