Oct. 4, 2021: Lots of combining in neighborhood

It’s been very busy in the neighborhood. Everyone has been out combining. We were able to finish up the soybeans this past week and get started on a little corn. Moisture was anywhere from 16.5 to 18%, so we are hopeful we can make good time with the rest of harvest. For the moisture we had, things are OK. The fields we started with had disappointing yields, but I think other fields will be better. I did spray another field of cover crops to rescue that from armyworm, and it turned out OK. We haven’t had to spray any fields a second time.

CropWatch Weekly Update

