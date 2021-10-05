The variations from field to field based on where rains fell is pretty incredible around here. There isn’t nearly as much activity here as there is near Des Moines. We are going to start beans here today. I’m continuing the massive pumpkin harvest. I’ve never hauled this many pumpkins in this amount of time. I’ve already hauled more than I did all of last year. I’ve called these miracle pumpkins because I don’t know how they grew without getting any rain. Our vegetable garden is slowing down, but we still have tomatoes and peppers. A lot of people are getting stuff to can.
Oct. 4, 2021: Never hauled so many pumpkins