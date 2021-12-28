Ag Barometer provides insights into farmer experience

Jim Mintert is a professor and Extension economist in Purdue’s Department of Agricultural Economics and serves as director of Purdue’s Center for Commercial Agriculture. The center is focused on developing and delivering programs to commercial farmers via conferences, workshops and webinars.

He is also one of the principal investigators for the Purdue/CME Group Ag Economy Barometer, a monthly sentiment survey of U.S farmers. In the latest report, the Ag Economy Barometer slipped 5 points to a reading of 116 in November, its lowest reading of 2021. Looking ahead producers are concerned about rising input costs, with 55% of producers saying they expect input prices to rise 12% or more in the upcoming year, up from 33% who felt that way in October. Supply chain constraints, combined with concerns about costs, continue to make this a challenging environment for large capital investments as the Farm Capital Investment Index declined 7 points to its lowest reading since April 2020.

In addition to his responsibilities with the center, Mintert teaches an undergraduate class on commodity risk management.

He holds bachelors and master’s degrees in agricultural economics from Purdue and a Ph.D. from the University of Missouri. Jim originally acquired his interest in agriculture while working on his family’s farm in the Mississippi and Missouri river bottoms, just north of St. Louis, Missouri.

IFT: What was the thought process behind the development of the Ag Economy Barometer?