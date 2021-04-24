Center’s leader describes evolving rural economy

Brian Depew is executive director of the Center for Rural Affairs, based in Lyons, Nebraska. Depew grew up on a family farm in Pocahontas County, Iowa. He was a policy organizer at the center before becoming director.

IFT: Describe the Center for Rural Affairs.

DEPEW: The center is an advocacy and development organization started during the 1970s. We work in Nebraska and Iowa and really across the nation. That includes work on farm policy, small business and tax policy, and all kinds of other things. If a policy affects rural people, we’re probably working on it. In Nebraska we also work on some direct development and loan programs. And we look at items such as farm profitability and immigration. Though we are based in Nebraska, we do have four people based in an Iowa office as well.

IFT: How has the center evolved?

DEPEW: Our north star is to create vibrant rural communities. To do that we have to evolve and stay relevant. We’ve taken on new areas of policy work. Historically we worked more on farm policy, but in recent years we have taken on ideas such as health care, small business and energy. We really try to focus on who our constituency is, and that is small town and rural residents. In doing that we understand the demographics of rural communities are changing.

IFT: Describe how those communities have changed.

DEPEW: There are a couple of things going on. First, rural economies are evolving. Their economies are diversifying and probably needing to diversify more. That has something to do with the trends in agriculture. Agriculture has been consolidating. If we care about these communities we need to look more broadly than just agriculture.