Birthdays aren’t as fun as they used to be

My three brothers celebrate their birthdays within a span of about three weeks in late-June to mid-July.
Birthdays come so quickly now. When we were kids it seemed like it took a whole year for another birthday to roll around. As our birthday grew closer, the anticipation became agonizing.
Though their budget was tight, our parents never failed to remember our birthdays with a gift and a card. As much as we looked forward to that gift, we enjoyed the tradition of birthday celebrations that our family observed. Birthdays at our house always meant cousins and aunts and uncles and, of course, more gifts!
Our family celebrated birthdays with one of Mom’s brothers and his family and one of Dad’s sisters and her family. They all lived less than 10 miles from our home.
On the evening of the celebration, the aunts, uncles and cousins arrived shortly after supper, brightly wrapped gifts in hand.
The gifts were opened quickly, the cards read more quickly, the “thank yous” offered sincerely and then the celebration began.
First on the agenda was some teasing by our uncles. We were blessed with some of the best uncles a kid could ask for and virtually every one of the 15 of them was a great teaser.
Uncle Stoffer and Uncle Harold really knew how to get my goat — they teased me about girls. In those preadolescent days, I found it necessary to adamantly deny (translated: lie about) any interest in the opposite sex. If my uncles only knew the intensity of the storm of interest that had begun raging ...
Come to think of it, they knew very well.
That exercise behind us, the adults retreated to the living room and, depending on the weather, we kids scattered outdoors or to our rooms to play with our cousins.
The evening wasn’t complete without a fight. On a rare occasion, it was between cousins, but more often than not it was between a couple of us brothers. Someone would violate someone else’s turf or say something to irritate or just look at each other the wrong way. If we were within earshot of the adults, the respective parents stepped in. Since the feud was usually between a couple of us brothers, Dad or Mom would intervene to prevent fratricide.
Later in the evening, Mom went to the kitchen to finish what she had begun earlier in the day — preparing a magnificent lunch. An angel food cake, sweetly iced and adorned with colorful, rock-hard candy decorations, was the centerpiece of the birthday feast. But there were also cookies, sandwiches, bars or other treats. Of course, birthdays demanded ice cream with chocolate syrup and strawberries for toppings. There was coffee for the adults and a big pitcher of Kool-Aid for the kids.
Candles extinguished and wishes made, lunch was served. This marked the beginning of the end of the celebration, but the party wasn’t over until the adults watched the 10 o’clock news on television.
By now, the younger children were curled up on the floor for a snooze in the corners of the living room. The older kids sat groggily wherever they could find a seat.
Good-byes said and gratitude repeated, the uncles and aunts herded the sleepy cousins into their cars and headed for home.
Another birthday celebrated, we began the long wait for the next one. But with nearly a dozen kids and six adults in the three families, there would be another celebration soon. With the kind of celebrations our families enjoyed, other family members’ birthdays were nearly as fun as our own.
When my kids were young we lived three hours away from family so they never got to experience the kind of family birthday celebrations I did. However, we made their birthdays special by taking them out to eat at a restaurant of their choice and other traditions.
My three brothers’ summer birthdays added some fun to the season. We didn’t comprehend at the time that this kind of family gathering would end in just a few years when we grew older.
Birthdays just aren’t as fun anymore.
Arvid Huisman began writing Country Roads 32 years ago, and today the column appears in several Iowa newspapers. He can be contacted at huismaniowa@gmail.com.