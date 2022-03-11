Companies unveil latest at machinery show

Where can you climb into the cabs of a dozen different tractors and combines, peer inside the chambers of a multitude of balers and get direct access to bountiful product experts who can answer all your questions — all without breaking a sweat?
Where else but at an indoor farm equipment show. And after a year hiatus because of the pandemic, the big daddy of them all was back: the National Farm Machinery Show.
Last month producers from throughout the country — and a few from abroad — braved a snowstorm and torrential rains and flocked to Louisville, Kentucky, where more than 800 exhibitors had set up shop in the cavernous Kentucky Exposition Center to display their latest wares. The 255,000 attendees were not disappointed.
Farm equipment makers have long taken advantage of this high-profile event to debut their latest products, newest technologies and services, as was the case this year when attendees got a first look at the all-new Raptor — an innovative strip-till/fertilizer tool introduced by Unverferth Mfg.
“The Raptor was designed to give growers more flexibility for in-row fertilizer placement in a single strip-tillage tool solution,” says Jerry Ecklund, Unverferth communications manager.
“With the growing adoption and advantages of strip-till, the Raptor generated a lot of interest.”
Raptor is available in pull-type 12- or 16- row models with 30-in spacings or 3-pt. mounted units in 6-, 8- and 12-row configurations with 30-, 36- or 38-in. row spacings. And if you have far-flung fields, you’ll like how it folds down to a narrow 13.5-ft. width for easy transport.
Case IH bolstered its lineup of utility tractors with the new Vestrum series — premium, 4-cylinder workhorses available in 100- and 130-hp models. Built on a smaller chassis, these compact, nimble machines are ideal for tight, confined spaces. The new series also features a premium cab that ratchets up operator comfort, while a robust 28.5-gpm max. hydraulic flow and 6,700-pound lift capacity bring on the muscle for heavy lifting and demanding loader work.
AGCO also introduced two new Massey-Ferguson tractor series — the 6S and 7S — aimed primarily at the beef and dairy markets.
Featuring a 4.9-liter AGCO Power engine, the 6S Series will be offered in four models from 145 to 180 hp — the highest horsepower 4-cylinder tractor in the market, according to the company.
“The new 6S Series offers the power of a 6-cylinder with the compact footprint and agility of a 4-cylinder, giving busy producers the ideal machine to get the job done quickly and efficiently,” says Darren Parker, vice president of Massey Ferguson North America.
The 6S tractor boasts a lifting capacity of up to 5,070 pounds and a loader reach height of over 13 feet, making it ideal for heavy-duty chores in hay and livestock operations.
Powered by a fuel-efficient 6.6-liter Tier 4 AGCO Power engine, the new 7S family was designed to deliver greater comfort, easy operation and high performance in a wide range of applications.
The 7S will be offered in five models from 145 to 210 hp. Both the 6S and the 7S series can be spec’d with the Dyna-6 Super Eco 24F/24R mechanical transmission or the Dyna-VT transmission, AGCO’s stepless CVT which lets operators set the ideal working or transport speed to match conditions, optimizing power and fuel efficiency.
Hobby farms, landscapers and rural property owners will find more to like in Kubota’s new L02 compact tractors — the latest additions to its popular L Series family. The new models boost comfort, offer updated styling and an independent PTO that is now available on the hydrostatic versions. Kubota says the 33-hp L3302 and 37-hp L3902 should start showing up on dealers’ lots this spring.
And one more bit of news: New Holland has introduced the world’s first production methane-powered tractor to the U.S. The T6 Methane Power delivers the performance of its diesel equivalent — the same power at 180 hp, torque and durability — with the added advantage of up to 30% reduction in running costs. It also can run on either biomethane or compressed natural gas (CNG).
“The T6.180 Methane Power is the result of New Holland’s pioneering work on the use of alternative fuels and will be commercially available to our customers beginning this 2022 season,” commented Michael Cornman, livestock and dairy segment manager for New Holland Agriculture North America, in an official company release.
So, that’s just a few of the headlines from this year’s Louisville farm show. If you’ve never been, you might just want to add it to your bucket list. Just be sure to bring the most comfortable shoes (or boots) you own.
Rick Haun has more than 35 years’ experience writing about ag and industrial equipment, much of that time with John Deere. He resides in Shawnee, Kansas.