Supply chain disruption impacts linger

There is no question the 2020 pandemic had a significant impact on global and domestic supply chains, available labor and workforce participation, and parts and equipment inventories. And, after three years, the impacts linger. A recent AEM survey of 179 manufacturers revealed that 98% of equipment manufacturers are still battling with an unreliable supply chain — and over half (58%) are experiencing worsening conditions.
AEM confirmed that the two driving factors of these supply chain woes stem from workforce shortages and access to intermediate components for production. While these factors suggest ongoing supply and labor constraints, there are reasons to be optimistic that supply chain disruptions will fade, and availability will improve over the next year
A survey of handful of ag equipment makers underscores the ongoing supply chain, workforce, and availability challenges
“Demand outpaced supply during much of the pandemic but we are recovering slowly,” said Alex Woods, Vice President, Sales Operations, Supply Chain and Parts for Kubota North America. “We have become more purposeful about inventory management and have worked hard to place available inventory in the right locations, while encouraging inventory transfers from dealer to dealer to fill retail orders wherever possible,” Woods added.
Kubota is also manufacturing more products here in the U.S. than ever before — a direct response to increased product demand for its ag, construction and consumer products.
“That means more investments to expand our facilities: we’re opening a new distribution hub in the West, expanding our Land Pride attachment manufacturing facilities in Salina, Kansas; growing our facilities in Gainesville, Georgia; and opening two new state of the art R&D centers this year,” according to Woods.
Other leading farm equipment makers are continuing to wrestle with strained supply chains and lean equipment inventories. Such is the status of Case IH which has spent much of the past half-year locked in a labor dispute with its employee unions.
“Case IH continues to operate in an environment in which demand exceeds supply like many other equipment manufacturers,” according to Marisa Riley, Director of Marketing for Case IH North America. “We have seen recent improvements and have taken every action possible to continue serving our customers’ needs as best as we can.”
Riley further added: “Case IH has spared no expense in our efforts to increase production and each production facilities’ challenges are different. The supply chain for components continues to challenge and impact our ability to meet total customer demand.”
And what can you expect from the Long Green Line as the calendar turns to 2023? Seems that current equipment availability remains much the same as this time last year.
People are also reading…
“John Deere is still monitoring and working closely with suppliers to navigate any current constraints,” according to Jennifer Badding, Production & Precision Ag public relations manager. “Deere is working diligently to minimize the impact to its dealers and customers.” Deere did not elaborate on the steps the company is taking to minimize the impact.
And the supply and labor problems go beyond major manufacturers. They also impact smaller domestic manufacturers, such as Unverferth Mfg., maker of Blu-Jet and Top Air application equipment; Brent, Parker and Killbros grain carts; and Unverferth-branded tillage equipment.
“Though bottlenecks have improved relative to the past two years, there is still room for improvement,” said Jerry Ecklund, Unverferth communications manager.
“We continue seeing where electrical components and inputs from overseas suppliers are being delayed. On the other hand, domestic manufacturers are mostly sticking to their schedules, though many have extended their ordering lead times up to 18 months, and a select few even longer,” Ecklund added.
“In many instances, suppliers are doing better jobs in communicating and providing accurate shipment dates for availability, though sometimes beyond what we expect. If we know ahead of time, we can be proactive with our customers when these situations occur,” said Ecklund.
“Everyone from the steel makers to tire manufacturers continue seeing robust demand and are doing everything they can to help us produce our products in a timely fashion.”
Ecklund indicated that several measures have helped to improve parts availability. These include an investment in new machining equipment. In addition, “Our sales branches have increased their parts inventories, which has helped to speed needed parts from our dealers to our farmer customers,” he said.
“Though much of the whole good production for 2023 is spoken for through our dealership base, many dealers have or will be receiving units that are still available for retail sales,” said Ecklund.
So, if there are any clear take-aways for producers who are facing the greatest impacts from the component shortages, supply bottlenecks and lack of parts and equipment availability? Plan ahead — especially if you got your eye set on a new piece of iron. Take advantage of any early order programs. And as far as parts? Consider pre-season inspection programs. You’ll save on parts — and eliminate the chances of downtime when the season starts to roll.
Rick Haun has more than 35 years’ experience writing about ag and industrial equipment, much of that time with John Deere.