Last month, two military veterans wrote to me. The first asked me to write about the origins of Veterans Day; the second professed his appreciation for living in a rural area. He also encouraged me to write about why many people in military service have rural and agricultural backgrounds, and why many veterans choose to live in rural areas and to engage in agriculture.
I dug out my history books and learned that Veterans Day was originally known as Armistice Day, in remembrance of the formal declaration to the end of World War I on the 11th hour, of the 11th day, of the 11th month of 1918.
A year later, President Woodrow Wilson asked Americans to remember the laying down of arms, hence the use of the terms Remembrance Day and Armistice Day, which were still used in my little rural Iowa community when I attended memorial events at school and church. I was stirred with reverence when several veterans of WWI and WWII fired their military rifles three times to salute fallen heroes of these wars, after which my schoolmates and I scrambled to retrieve the empty rifle cartridges.
After WWII ended in 1945, Raymond Weeks, a veteran from Birmingham, Alabama, led a delegation of local survivors of the military conflagration in a service that Nov. 11 to join those remembering Armistice Day.
In 1947, the delegation approached General Dwight Eisenhower to encourage national remembrance services for the veterans of both world wars; Eisenhower liked the idea.
By 1954, a bill proposed by Kansas Rep. Ed Rees was approved by Congress and signed into law by his fellow Kansan, then-President Eisenhower. Nov. 11 was officially renamed Veterans Day.
As of July 2020, there were about 1.3 million active duty U.S. military personnel, of whom 165,000 were deployed. Military reserves totaled 860,000 persons.
From the Revolutionary War to the present day, America’s military men and women have disproportionately originated from rural and agricultural backgrounds — 44% today when only 17% of Americans reside in rural areas, according to a 2020 report of the U.S. Department of Defense.
According to the Defense Department, rural recruits — especially those with farm backgrounds — are likely to become good soldiers because these recruits tend to tolerate adversity well, possess many practical skills, are comfortable with the rigors of a demanding lifestyle, respond readily to training, and willingly choose military careers for at least part of lives. Persons with urban backgrounds are less likely to pursue military lifestyles, even though many are highly qualified.
The Veterans Administration reported that 24% of all veterans choose to live their subsequent years in rural communities. Moreover, 11% of all U.S. farmers have served — or are serving — in the military even though only 2% of Americans are engaged in agriculture as their chosen way of life, according to a 2018 American Farm Bureau Federation edition of “Fast Facts about Agriculture and Food.”
I suggested previously that the motives of persons who engage in military and agricultural livelihoods share important commonalities. Both want to serve basic human needs: Persons serving in the military want to protect their fellow citizens, their country and the values of its people and espoused by its government. Agricultural producers strive to furnish other essentials for life — food, fibers for clothing and shelter, renewable fuels — and to protect the resources necessary for their production.
Military veterans, especially those who were deployed, may seek solace in rural environments, according to a 2018 study by Sarah Beehler and three other authors reported in the Journal of Rural Mental Health. Veterans with post-traumatic stress disorder often choose to live in quiet rural locations where they feel safer than in noisier and higher-populated areas.
The USDA Economic Research Service reported on July 1, 2020, that the number of veterans living in rural areas declined from 6.6 million in 1992 to 3.2 million in 2018. This decline was due mostly to a decrease in the number of active duty military personnel from 3.2 million in 1992 to 1.3 million in 2018.
Veterans living in rural areas are older as a group than veterans who reside in urban areas. They also have more disabilities, says the ERS.
It is incumbent on all of us to respect our military veterans, for we have benefited from their services.
Likewise, let’s look out for the welfare of agricultural producers, especially those who also are aging veterans of military service, for they may require special care of their health and well-being.
Dr. Rosmann is a psychologist and farm resident at Harlan, Iowa. He can be contacted at mike@agbehavioralhealth.com.