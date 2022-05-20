Before retirement, pay attention to the signs

For as long as I can remember, my dad has told the story about the divine sign giving him direction when he was young.
As the story goes, he looked in the sky one spring day and saw clouds making two clear, giant letters, a “P” and a “C.” Dad knew it was a calling of some sort and spent quite some time deciding what to make of the sign from above.
He hypothesized there were two possible explanations. The PC in the sky was calling him to either Preach Christ or Plant Corn.
As the story continues, he had just met my mom and decided that it must have meant Plant Corn. Each spring, when the weather does not allow for us to Plant Corn, it is easy to jest that the PC must have stood for Preach Christ and Dad maybe missed his calling.
At age 88, after 63 years of marriage, five children, 14 grandchildren, and a lifetime of Planting Corn, we can be sure that my dad did not miss his calling.
The inspiration for this column came to me while reviewing an estate and land transition plan completed five years previous. They had deferred their retirement and operating asset transition planning.
To my surprise, the client informed me that they had already retired and sold all of their equipment at auction (2021 was their final crop). He was most interested about income tax saving strategies and charitable giving.
When I mentioned to him that we would be Preaching Christ again that day and not Planting Corn due to the weather, he chuckled and informed me that their retirement calling was to buy a motor home and travel the country doing volunteer mission work.
Unfortunately, the strategies that could have helped them most were not available as they had already sold their equipment at auction and turned most of their final year’s crop into cash.
Here are some options that may help others in a similar situation who have not yet sold their equipment and last crop:
Merger of the operation
If you have children in your operation or are willing to find a non-related individual to transfer your operation as a unit, a merger can be very beneficial from a tax perspective. Non-farm businesses do mergers all the time. As farmers, we do not consider this option as often as we should.
Gift of grain
A gift of grain to children and grandchildren can be an outstanding way to transition grain assets while minimizing tax. The child (or grandchild) would sell the grain at their tax bracket.
This strategy would save self- employment tax and the sale could be considered long-term capital gain (if the grain is 12 months old when the recipient sells it). The jackpot result is when the child or grandchild has taxable income under $40,000 (if single) or under $80,000 (if married). This is where the federal long-term capital gain rate is 0%.
We recently helped a client gift $10,000 of grain to each of 20 grandchildren who were in the low bracket. This eliminated the federal tax and self-employment tax on $200,000 in his final year of farming, saving more than $100,000 in tax.
A gift of grain to charity can also be an exceptional option. If you sell grain and give cash to charity, odds are you may not be able to deduct the full amount as there are limitations on charitable deductions on schedule A.
Charitable trust
Another worthwhile strategy to consider is a gift to a charitable remainder trust. A qualified charitable trust pays no income tax.
The assets do not go to charity until after the death of the income beneficiaries. Typically, a married couple would be the joint beneficiary for their lifetime and controls the assets in the trust.
The income beneficiary can either withdraw a percentage of the balance each year (which would fluctuate) or a set amount for their lifetime. There are specific rules to review with your attorney, accountant and other advisers who specialize in this type of planning.
In this particular case, the farmer had auctioned $1 million of equipment with no basis (100% depreciated so will be taxable as recapture of past depreciation). Even if they wanted to sell the equipment on a contract, all tax is due in the year of sale.
In contrast, if they put the $1 million of equipment into a charitable remainder trust and the trust sold the equipment, all $1 million would stay in the trust to be invested (without paying recapture tax on the sale).
The grantor can be the trustee and decides how the trust will invest its assets. In this case, they could withdraw $50,000 per year (5% of the trust balance) and would have effectively stretched the taxable income over their lifetime. Any remaining balance in the charitable trust at the death of both spouses will go to the charities of their choice.
Sometimes children get upset that their parents decide to leave a significant gift to charity. Allowing the children to choose some or all of the charities that will benefit can minimize this issue.
Charitable gift annuity
This is simple transfer of a highly taxed asset to a charity in exchange for a lifetime stream of payments. Churches and universities love the charitable gift annuity because they immediately have access to the gifted asset. This strategy is not for everyone, but it may fit your situation.
Donor-advised fund
A donor-advised fund is a mutual fund established for the benefit of any qualified charity (or charities) named in the future. Not all mutual fund companies offer a donor-advised fund. Those that do provide significant flexibility to make a deductible gift but defer commitment to when and which charities the account will be distributed.
This is popular if you would like to lump multiple-year gifts into one year for tax purposes but do not want the money to be distributed to the charity all at once.
Look for your sign
Triggering significant tax in the first year or two into retirement is the real issue for farmers who want to transition a lifetime of operating assets into cash. We hope they realize this before the asset converts to cash.
A farmer has practice getting a lump sum of cash at the beginning of the year from deferred sales. They have conditioned themselves to not panic with a whole year to reduce income. The issue at retirement is that the options to reduce income halt.
Make certain to sit down with a comprehensive team of advisers including your attorney, accountant and any other financial advisors who specialize in this area (at least six months prior to selling the asset) to see which plan or combination of multiple plans would fit your situation.
As the sun set on our first day of planting for 2022, I was humbled to see a beautiful bank of clouds forming in the west with a clear “C” shaped in the clouds. I spent the next 20 minutes hoping to find a “P.” There was no chance of missing my sign on this day.
Whether your sign is obvious or you need to consciously pay attention, my sincere hope is that you will have the opportunity to find your calling wherever in the clouds it may take you.
For 29 years, Steve Bohr has been a partner in the farm continuation firm of Farm Financial Strategies, Inc. For additional information on farm continuation issues or if you have a question please contact Steve via email at Bohr@FarmEstate.com or by phone at 1-800-375-4180.